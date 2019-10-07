Celeb Dirty Laundry has announced some exciting news for the world of daytime drama. Jeffry Vincent Parise will soon be joining the cast of "The Young and the Restless." If the Veteran actor seems familiar, it's because he last portrayed villain Carlos Rivera on "General Hospital." His character Simon Black is said to be coming to Genoa City to settle a score with someone. He is supposed to show up just in time for November Sweeps.

There is not yet any indication as to who he will align himself with but CDL suggests it might be a friend of Amanda or Adam. As Carlos, Parise was a wild card, so he will, no doubt, bring a lot of drama and excitement in his new role.

'Y&R' continues to wow the fans

Since Mal Young was fired, the new writing team, on "The Young and the Restless," has continued to wow fans with the direction they have been taking the show.

During Young's reign, major characters were pushed to the back burner, placed on recurring status, fired or left the CBS daytime drama. Now, to the delight of viewers Doug Davidson, Eileen Davidson, Michelle Morgan, Christian Leblanc, Greg Rikaart and Elizabeth Hendrickson are all back in action in Genoa City. Adding Jeffrey Vincent Parise during November sweeps is sure to be a sure rating winner.

Right now, the good people of Genoa City are up in arms because Victor Newman faked his death, They are also dismayed that he allowed Adam to escape punishment and leave town. Simon Black may have something to do with the storylines regarding Adam and Chance and their actions in Los Vegas. Phyllis could run into him and later he could be her new love interest. If Simon is anything like Carlos Rivera, then "Y&R" viewers are in for a treat. CDL does not say whether Parise will be on contract or have a short run on the show, so viewers should be on the lookout for updates.

'Y&R' has Phyllis falling for Adam

Soap Dirt says that Phyllis is setting herself up to fall for Adam, which can only end in disaster. She went to Los Vegas to find him and will run into Cane who is looking fo Chance. The "Y&R" rumor mill is now suggesting that Colin could be behind Amanda coming to town with the fake will. He may have set the whole thing up just to get his hands on Katherine Chancellor's fortune.

This brings up the possibility that Simon Black could be working with Cane's dad and Amanda.

There is also a chance that the fake will storyline will be concluded before November sweeps. This would indicate that Simon Black is coming to Genoa City to settle a score with someone else. Be sure to watch for spoiler alerts and rumors to update news related to Jeffrey Vincent Parise and his first airdate.

In the meantime, continue watching "The Young and the Restless" each weekday afternoon on CBS at 12:30 PM EST.