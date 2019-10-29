According to Entertainment Weekly and Deadline, the “Game of Thrones” prequel set during the Long Night has been canceled by HBO.

The full pilot episode was shot in Northern Ireland during the summer, but the network has decided not to move forward with the project. Entertainment Weekly first found out about the plan to scrap the pilot episode a few weeks ago but didn’t receive any confirmation from HBO.

Second 'GoT' prequel still in development, pilot order seems very likely

The good news is that a second “Game of Thrones” prequel series focusing on the Targaryen Civil War known as the Dance of the Dragons is still happening. The project hasn’t been ordered by HBO yet, but with the Long Night prequel dead, an order seems very likely.

The cancelation of the Long Night prequel is definitely a twist in the network’s succession plan for “Game of Thrones.” It was an ambitious project and an expensive one at that.

Penned by Jane Goldman and George R. R. Martin and directed by S.J. Clarkson, the show was supposed to take place during the Age of Heroes, the golden era of Westerosi history. It was supposed to chronicle the world’s descent from this golden era to its darkest hour, a period known as the Long Night when the White Walkers first invaded the continent. HBO ordered a pilot for the series back in June 2018.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. TV Shows Game Of Thrones

According to Deadline, showrunner Jane Goldman emailed the cast and crew to inform them that the pilot isn’t happening. The development hasn’t been confirmed by HBO.

Naomi Watts, Miranda Richardson, Joshua Whitehouse, Naomi Ackie, Ivanno Jeremiah, Jamie Campbell-Bower are just some of the actors that were involved with this project.

Author and co-executive producer George R. R. Martin wanted the show to be called the Long Night.

The show was supposed to be different from “Game of Thrones” in look and feel with a hundred petty kingdoms instead of seven kingdoms, with ancient Starks, direwolves, mammoths, the Children of the Forest, but without Targaryens and their dragons.

'Game of Thrones' also had a bad pilot

It should be noted that “Game of Thrones” also had a bad pilot, but David Benioff and D.B. Weiss got another chance.

And after some recastings and reshoots, HBO finally decided to order the series.

The only surviving “GoT” prequel so far is penned by Colony’s Ryan Condal and is based on George R. R. Martin’s most recent book, “Fire and Blood,” which chronicles the history of the Targaryen reign. The events in the prequel will eventually lead up to the Targaryen civil war.

This news comes after “Game of Thrones” showrunners David Benioff and D. B. Weiss decided to step away from the “Star Wars” trilogy.

Why do you think “The Long Night” prequel was canceled? Let us know in the comments below.