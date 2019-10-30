Here is some good news for fans of “Game of Thrones.” The immensely popular fantasy TV show ended its eighth season earlier this year. It was the most popular series of HBO and won a number of Emmy awards. It had a fan following that ran into millions. Those who used to remain glued to their TV sets will be delighted to know that cable channel HBO has taken note of the audience's reaction and agreed for a prequel.

Its name will be “House of the Dragon” and it will take the viewer back in time by about 300 years. Obviously, the team behind the scene will have to work overtime to create new characters and situations that will keep the viewer wanting for more.

BBC says this announcement came soon after the cancellation of another planned prequel. It would have starred Naomi Watts. Casey Bloys, president of HBO programming disclosed this.

He said – “It's my pleasure to announce today that we are ordering “House of the Dragon” straight to series for HBO." It was at a launch event in Los Angeles. About the storyline, he dropped hints that it would narrate the story of House Targaryen and the early days of Westeros.

The #GameOfThrones prequel – ordered to series at HBO – is set 300 years before the events of the flagship series and tracks the beginnings and the end of House Targaryen https://t.co/jIlPEOwG5U — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) October 30, 2019

About the upcoming ‘House of the Dragon’

Very little information has trickled out about “House of the Dragon,” the new venture of HBO.

It seems there would be three co-producers. They would be “Game of Thrones” author George RR Martin, Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik. A pilot episode without any name was prepared over summer. It starred Oscar nominee Naomi Watts but it failed to impress.

HBO orders 10 more episodes of Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon.



It focuses on House Targaryen, Daenerys' family. More via @business: https://t.co/JSdpoPWZE4 pic.twitter.com/z4P76lJnCS — Bloomberg TicToc (@tictoc) October 30, 2019

BBC says executive producer Jane Goldman conveyed the decision to the cast and said HBO had canceled the show.

The reasons for taking such a decision remain shrouded in mystery. That prequel is believed to have been set about 5,000 years before events in the original series. That could be a possible reason for rejection.

HBO breaks away from tradition

Normally, any movie will go in for sequels following its success but cable TV channel HBO has defied tradition and plans to go in for a prequel. According to Sky News, the new series “House of the Dragon” will debut with 10 episodes on HBO's upcoming streaming service in the US.

It will tentatively be in May next year. However, there is no mention of when it will release in the UK. The storyline will focus on the House of Targaryen three centuries prior to the original series. HBO describes it as "the world's descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour." Details of casting are not known but British actress Emilia Clarke had portrayed the role of Daenerys Targaryen in eight seasons of “Game of Thrones.” The cable network is a highly competitive market with players like Netflix and other networks must continuously innovate to retain their hold over the market.