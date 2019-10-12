Farrah Abraham has worked on several projects since leaving the show, in 2017. The 28-year-old has featured in reality shows such as Celebrity Big Brother and Ex on the Beach. She has also made cameo appearances in some movies. This year, she appeared in the movie "I Got the Hook Up 2," in the role of a police officer. Despite having a busy schedule, since leaving "Teen Mom OG," Abraham could still return to the show in the future.

Departure in 2017

The 28-year-old reality star has kept the door open for another run on the show. One of the reasons for her departure was her forays into the adult entertainment industry. The producers were not comfortable with her decision to make a celebrity sex tape and eventually decided to cut her. She also had constant disagreements with her co-stars on the show.

Abraham has admitted that she hasn't followed the show very often since leaving the production.

According to Fox Entertainment, she doesn't keep in touch with former castmates but notes that she has "good relationships" with other members of the show's crew. Last month in an interview, she said she would only return if Cheyenne Floyd left the show. However, the reality star turned actor has said that she still has good relationships with many of the people involved in the show's production. She recently changed tack and praised the effort the cast members were putting towards the show. The 28-year-old also talked about the show’s potential, saying it should be dominating the reality TV scene week after week.

Possible return on the cards

She has suggested that she will not down an opportunity to be part of the show in the future. The 28-year-old has said that she could be involved in the production and distribution of the show. According to Fox News, she said, “Maybe I'll have to work on the distribution and business part, and then I'll come back.” Fans of the show can only wait and see if the reality star is serious about the possibility of a return.

She maintains that she is still in touch with executives of the show. Perhaps the two parties could work out a possible return for the star.

For now, Abrahams says she is focusing on taking her published memoirs, “My Teenage Dream Ended” to the big screen. She published the book in 2012. The autobiography was a success, making it to number 11 on the New York’s best sellers list. She also produced an album of the same title which received a negative response from critics.

Earlier this year, she shared the news that a movie based on the book was in the works. She was one of the most controversial personalities on the show, it will be interesting to see her on "Teen Mom" again. Let us know what you think about the whole scenario, put your comments in the comment section. There is a lot to come on "Teen Mom," stay tuned.