With the finale of "90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way" already in the history books, fans now know the fate of the couples on the show. Deavan Clegg and Jihoon Lee had a traditional Korean wedding in the final episode. The couple was already married and went through with the wedding as a formality. TLC had documented the birth of their son, Taeyang Scuti, on the show. Fans followed Deavan and witnessed the birth of the couple’s first child. In a recent Instagram post, Deavan revealed that she was pregnant with the couple’s second child but suffered a miscarriage.

Deavan announces the news on Instagram

According to US Magazine, Deavan posted a picture of the baby’s sonogram along with a message explaining the sad news. In the post, she confirmed the rumors about her pregnancy. Fans had speculated about the pregnancy but she had decided to stay quiet because of her medical history. Deavan announced that she had lost her pregnancy in early October. She thanked fans for their support during her time on the show.

She apologized for not sharing the news sooner but also pointed out that they had needed time to heal as a family.

The reality star has also thanked her co-stars, on "90 Day Fiancé," for their support. She said that the experience had been difficult for the couple. Deavan sympathized with all other couples who have dealt with the pain of losing a pregnancy. On her Instagram post, she wished all couples, who have been in similar situations, happiness and healing.

Deavan had a C-section, during the birth of Taeyang, in April. She had the operation when she was 36 weeks into the pregnancy. On the show, she revealed that the pregnancy had been one of the scariest but rewarding experiences of her life. Lee was not able to witness the birth of his son but she moved to South Korea to be with him after the pregnancy.

Deavan's family

Deavan also has a three-year-old daughter from a previous relationship.

Lee and Deavan met each other on a dating app. Lee then flew from South Korea to America to meet her. She got pregnant soon afterward and the couple moved to South Korea after the birth of their son. The couple wed on the season finale of the popular TLC show, last week. Deavan was uncomfortable in the Korean traditional gear but went through with the wedding. She had expressed her desire to wait before trying to conceive again.

They, however, consummated the marriage on their wedding night. Fans on Instagram were sad to learn of the miscarriage. Many said they would pray for healing for the couple and wished them all the best in the future. Let us know what you think about the whole scenario, put your comment in the comment section, stay tuned for more updates for "90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way."