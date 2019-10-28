The finale of "90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days" aired on Sunday. The TLC show did not disappoint. Fans were pleasantly surprised to finally see Maria, Caesar’s girlfriend, on screen. For months, many had assumed that the 46-year-old American’s girlfriend did not exist. Caesar did not get a chance to meet his girlfriend throughout the season. He had organized a trip for her to travel from Ukraine to Mexico but the flight fell through. However, in the final episode, TLC traveled to Ukraine to meet up with Maria.

Maria finally appears on-screen

Maria is a stunningly beautiful 28-year-old, from Ukraine, who lives in Kyiv. She admitted to knowing Caesar and said that the two had known each other from a dating website. According to the 28-year-old, many men from around the world prefer Ukrainian girls because they are beautiful and crazy. Maria said that she liked Caesar because of the way he talked to her and that he seemed nice.

However, she revealed that she preferred tall guys, with blonde hair and blue eyes. When asked if she was attracted to Caesar, Maria answered that she did not find him attractive.

She said that she liked the things he did for her, like sending her flowers. Caesar's gestures had caught her attention, as well as the fact that he was an American. In the period she has known Caesar, Maria has continued to see other guys.

The 28-year-old said it was normal for her to talk to other guys since she did not have a ring on her finger. While fans finally have now met Maria, her relationship with Caesar seems to be all about the money. Caesar has revealed that he has sent the Ukrainian around $40,000 dollars since they started chatting on a dating website, reports Yahoo. The American has revealed that he sends her $800 dollars per month.

Caesar helped Maria

Asked about the money Caesar has sent her over the years, Maria was not particularly revealing. She refused to disclose the amount and said she was not an accountant. The 28-year-old said that while Caesar is her friend, he is not wealthy enough to finance her lifestyle. Fans will have to wait for the second part of the Tell All episode to know the fate of Maria and Caesar’s relationship.

He said he is still keen to win Maria’s heart. He had planned on proposing to her in Mexico. Caesar had booked her a flight from Kyiv to Cancun, but she was unable to make the trip. Caesar’s bank had refused to charge the cost of the flight to his account due to insufficient funds. After the latest revelations, fans can only speculate if he will be successful in his attempts to woo the beautiful Ukrainian. Let us know what you think about the whole scenario, put your comment in the comment section.