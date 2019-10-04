Trouble in paradise? Evelin Villegas was recently all over Instagram, furious after photos of her boyfriend Corey Rathgeber and Larissa Dos Santos Lima, having a good time together, surfaced online. The "Other Way" star was not pleased by the fact, Corey might be cheating on her with a fellow "90 Day Fiancé’" star. So she decided to take a dig at Larissa through an Instagram live video.

According to US Magazine, she recently hosted an Instagram live video where she broke the news to her fans that Larrisa and Corey had been spotted having fun together. She insisted that the two "90 Day Fiancé" stars were out on a date.

Evelin Villegas insulted Larrisa Dos Santos

Evelin regarded the incident as a lack of respect for women. Larissa thinks that Corey might be jeopardizing her career with "90 Day Fiancé." However, her attack on Corey raised mixed reactions. According to Daily Mail, Evelin also said, "It’s cool. I love Larissa; I always did. I still like her, but the problem is she’s making fun of it."

She was quick to laugh off infidelity allegations that had surfaced earlier on the show.

It was being claimed that Evelin had tried to get back to her ex when her relationship with Corey got rocky. Evelin defended herself, revealing that she had always stayed faithful to Corey despite the challenges engulfing their union. Furthermore, she claimed her boyfriend was always urging her to feature in "90 Day Fiancé’s" second season.

Earlier on, Evelin said she does not need a man in her life.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. TV Shows

Ironically, she appeared infuriated by Larissa and Corey’s alleged date. She even called Larissa a sl*t and accused her of being obsessed with seeking more attention.

Larissa’s Response

Larissa fired back, insisting that nothing happened between her and Corey. She described their meet up as a simple random date that did not result in as much as a kiss. Instead, she advised Evelin to have a serious conversation with Corey, if he was right about being in a relationship with him.

Lastly, she admitted having a great time with Evelin’s alleged boyfriend and even hoped for another date with him in the future.

Nobody knows if Corey and Evelin are still in a relationship. The two came into the limelight when they first featured on "90 Day Fiancé’: The Other Way," Season 1. Larrisa appeared on season six with Colton Johnson, her current ex-husband. Before marrying Colt, she was dating Eric Nichols, an affair that ended in less than 12 months.

Fans can only wait patiently to see how Evelin’s claim pans out. One thing is clear, Evelin and Larissa are not friends. What do you think about the whole scenario? Let us know in the comment section.