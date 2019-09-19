Michael Knight is set to return to "General Hospital" on 30th September, but this time not as Tad Martin, a role he played on AMC (All My Children). Lest you forget, Knight has been on AMC playing Tad Martin from 1982 to 1986,1988 to 1990 and 1992 to 2011. Besides, he reappeared under the same role in 2012. So this update on him taking up another role has surprised a lot of fans, who were thinking otherwise.

Perhaps General Hospital writers have their own satisfactory reasons for effecting a change on Knight’s role.

According to head writers Dan O’Connor and Chris Van Etten, Knight is set to come to Port Charles as a new character, unlike Hillary B. Smith who returned as Nora Buchan, a character she had played on "One Life to Live." Michael is expected to help several people who are in trouble in Port Charles. He is believed to be the right character for the task at hand, though we will have to wait and see if indeed he is the right fit.

'General Hospital' Writers Stance

"General Hospital" Writers haven’t ruled out the possibility of bringing back other actors in their initial roles. However, their aim is to always ensure an actor comes back only when it is useful and an opportunity arises. For now, they have seen it fit to give a new role to Michael Knight who has been filming since 10th September. His experience might be a great addition to the show.

Michael Knight is expected to spice up General Hospital when he makes his much-anticipated return. During this show he is going to meet James Patrick Stuart who in the 90s played Will Cortlandt alongside Michael Knight on AMC. Currently Stuart, plays Valentine Cassadine on "General Hospital."

Maybe fans will be delighted on seeing these two experienced actors meet again and make General Hospital even more exciting.

"General Hospital" fans have to stay patient and see how this plan by Dan O’Connor and Chris Van Etten plays out.

However, writers haven’t revealed how long he will play this role. At the moment, he is more useful in the role which he has been given. Going forward, his character is going to be expanded even more. Fans will figure that out as time goes by.

What Next

Michael Knight’s return has got every "GH" fan thinking.

Nobody apart from "General Hospital" writers is certain on how Knight will perform in his new role. So, it is up to fans to hold their horse and see how the show unfolds. To remain updated or rather informed, you can always check out the latest updates and news on "General Hospital," there is a lot in store for fans of this great show. There is a lot to come, stay tuned for more news and updates on TV soaps and entertainment.

