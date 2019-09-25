Celeb Dirty Laundry is reporting that life is about to become very difficult for the Newman family because they lied to Summer. On Tuesday, it was revealed that Billy, Victoria, and Nikki were in on the plot and Wednesday's episode let viewers know that Abby was aware of the truth all along. Nate's sweetie expresses her concern regarding allowing her niece to grieve for a very much alive Victor. The rumor mill indicates that Nick's daughter will be outraged and act out.

She may also have to deal with the fact that her mother knew that Adam had switched her grandfather's pills. It will be interesting to find out if Theo, Kyle, or both of them help Ms. Newman through this difficult time.

Summer is in for the time of her life on 'Y&R'

CDL indicates that Summer is headed for a troubling time in the next few weeks on "The Young and the Restless." It is beginning to look as if Summer's mom is the only Newman who was aware that Victor faked his death.

Last week, Nick asked Phyllis if there was anything she wanted to tell him, and she replied no. When Adam has to account for his handiwork, there is no doubt he will let everyone know that Summer's mom was in on his plan.

"Y&R" revealed on Monday that Victor is alive, but viewers have no idea when the rest of Genoa City will find out. Nothing has been said about a funeral or memorial service, which should be raising suspicion, but this is typical daytime television drama.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. TV Shows Celebrities

Summer was getting her life together, moving on with Theo and not making trouble for Kyle and Lola. Now she will have to deal with her family not trusting her as well as what her mother did. Soap Dirt indicates that there may be other issues that shock Nick's daughter and will cause trouble for all the Newmans.

Adam may continue to reign in terror over his family

Rumors for "The Young and the Restless" from Soap Dirt suggest that when all is said and done, Victor might put Adam in the CEO chair, instead of in jail.

This would infuriate his entire family and be seen as a betrayal of justice. Nikki and the children believe that Victor wants to punish his prodigal son for tampering with his medication. Now that he has set Victoria up for a murder charge, there are questions about his character. It would truly be a miscarriage of justice should the family patriarch forgive all and displace Vicki from the seat she has earned.

However all of this plays out, Summer will be enraged and there are only two individuals she may turn to at such a time in her life. Theo might encourage her to seek revenge or cut off her family. Kyle, however, might be able to calm her down and reason with his first wife. Stay tuned to "The Young and the Restless" weekday afternoons on CBS to find out. "Y&R" airs Monday through Friday at 12:30 PM EST