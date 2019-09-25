Victor's fake death plot is beginning to thicken on "The Young and the Restless," and now it appears that his granddaughter is the only one of his immediate family who does not know that he is alive. On Wednesday it will be revealed that Abby was in on the scheme and now she has some serious concerns. The Newman patriarch's youngest daughter will worry that Nate will be in big trouble because he helped falsify official records and she is concerned for Summer who does not know her grandfather is really alive.

These are valid issues, but Victor can always pull strings for Dr. Hastings, or put him on a retainer. What cannot be done is to stop the heartbreak and betrayal that Summer is going to feel.

Abby has reason to be concerned

Abby has always been the Newman left out of the loop, but this time it appears that she was in on her father's fake death from the beginning. It was revealed on Tuesday that Nikki, Billy, and Victoria knew the truth, but nothing has been said yet to confirm that Nick was in on the plot.

Celeb Dirty Laundry indicates that on Wednesday's episode of "The Young and the Restless" viewers will find out that Abby was also in the know. CDL says she will voice her concerns to Nate about his actions and the repercussions he could face. He will respond that his first duty was to help his patient.

Abby will then express concern for her niece Summer, with whom she is usually fighting with. Abby knows what it is like to be out of the loop regarding the Newman family business and is worried about the effect this will have on her brother's daughter when the truth is revealed.

The "Y&R" rumor mill has not given a timeline for when Victor will officially return to the land of the living, but this situation may play a part in pushing Summer and Kyle together. When Genoa City realizes the Newmans were pulling a fast one, Phyllis and Nick's daughter may feel betrayed and turn to Kyle rather than Theo for comfort.

Victor has set a trainwreck in motion

On Tuesday's episode of "The Young and the Restless," Adam reflected on his childhood and how Victor introduced himself as Mr.

Newman rather than his father. He got drunk then recorded his feelings on his phone. Meanwhile, Victoria was released and went to the Newman ranch. Billy wanted to stop their efforts because no one knew how devious Adam really is. Vicki told him and her parents that they have no choice but to see things through to the end. Victor has set this train wreck in motion, and at some point, it will all come to a crashing halt.

Will Nate lose his medical license because he went along with Victor’s plan? Will Summer spiral out of control when she is told her grandpa is alive and she was kept out of the loop? Is it even remotely possible that Adam will pay for tampering with his father’s medication? Stay tuned to “The Young and the Restless” weekday afternoons on CBS at 12:30 PM EST. Be on the lookout for spoiler alerts and rumors to give suggestions on what may be coming next.