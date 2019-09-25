Jenelle Evans is expecting to be brought back to "Teen Mom 2" for the series' upcoming 10th season. During an appearance on the Hollywood Life podcast on September 24, the mother of three revealed that her mother, Barbara Evans, has been leading the charge when it comes to talks about her potential return. As she explained, Barbara has been continuing to reach out to MTV in the months since she was let go and has allegedly been reaching out to Jenelle's producer on a daily basis as well.

During one particular exchange with MTV executives, which took place just after Barbara Evans saw the trailer for the currently airing season of "Teen Mom 2," Barbara questioned the network about Jenelle's absence. In response, she allegedly was informed that they simply were taking the season off when it came to sharing Jenelle and her family's story. “They said, ‘We’re not using Jenelle just for this season,'” Barbara revealed to her daughter after the discussion.

As fans of the MTV reality series have likely seen, the currently airing season of the show features no sign of Jenelle or Barbara. Instead, fans were introduced to a brand new cast member, Jade Cline, who was brought to the show earlier this year to replace Jenelle after her husband, David Eason, killed their family dog, Nugget. Prior to her addition, Jade appeared on a 2018 season of "Young and Pregnant."

Jenelle Evans has an open contract with MTV

While MTV confirmed they were not working with Jenelle and her family earlier this year, following the confirmation of Nugget's murder, Jenelle told Hollywood Life that after contacting her old producers, she learned that she is still in an open contract with MTV.

“He said, 'You guys just have an open contract right now,'" she explained, adding that when it comes to her future on the series, "no doors have been closed.”

Although a return to "Teen Mom 2" is not exactly confirmed at this point in time, Jenelle is doing what she can to convince the network and her procurers to bring her back to the show. As for what she's doing, Jenelle told the outlet that she is staying low key and remaining humble as she focuses on her busy duties with her children, including 10-year-old Jace Evans, five-year-old Kaiser Griffith, and two-year-old Ensley Eason. She also said she's "trying to stay out of trouble" and laying low.

Jenelle Evans teased a return on her Instagram Stories

Before chatting with Hollywood Life, Jenelle hosted a Q&A session on Instagram Stories and said she was waiting to hear back from MTV about a possible return. “I’ve always been working," she said. "I also have a lot of open opportunities but waiting on answers from my old job,”

"Teen Mom 2" season 9b is currently airing on Tuesday evenings at 8 p.m.

on MTV.