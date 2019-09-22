This week on "The Young and the Restless," Michael Baldwin will tell all to his wife. He is disgusted at what Adam has been doing and wants his spouse to know the entire truth. Lauren will say for a second time that she is going to take down Victor's bad boy son. It's not clear what he can do, because more devious Genoa City residents have tried and failed. The Newman patriarch faked his own death, only to have his son frame Victoria for their father's murder.

Lauren, however, is a mother scorned because Adam targeted Fenmore. Perhaps she will join her husband in going to the dark side and actually be the one to vanquish Adam.

Michael tells all to Lauren

Celebrating the Soaps and Soap Opera Spy both indicate Michael will come clean to his wife on "The Young and the Restless." He will admit that Adam is blackmailing him and tell her his role in framing Victoria for Victor's murder.

The new DA is in over his head, and when his misdeeds come to light, he might just lose his position. Lauren is going to be furious, but can she actually take down the prodigal son? The great Victor Newman tried by faking his own death and now his daughter has been framed for killing him.

Michael is obviously disgusted at everything that has taken place since Adam returned to Genoa City. He, along with Kevin and Chloe, have been pulled into a web of deception, and now his wife is involved as well.

"Y&R" rumors say that Lauren will be absolutely determined that she is the one who will put an end to this nightmare. Her son is back on drugs and her husband has broken the law, so she will have to think smart and think quickly in order to beat the Adam.

Lauren is an unlikely candidate to battle Adam

When it comes to devious women in Genoa City, Lauren is not the first person to come to mind, This does not, however, indicate that she does not have it in her.

Those who watch "The Young and the Restless" are used to Phyllis, Summer, Chelsea, Abby, Chloe, Sharon, and even Nikki trying, but this could be a first for Lauren.

Nothing has been revealed as to what Lauren's plan is, but it will probably be revealed soon. Michael may devise a scheme where he and his wife work together and destroy Adam before he hurts anyone else. Nikki and Nick will be working hard to expose Victor's namesake for the evil human he is.

The Newman patriarch himself has his own agenda where his youngest son is involved. With pressure coming at him from every side, the bad boy will eventually crack. Stay tuned to "The Young and the Restless" and find out what Lauren and Michael will decide to do.