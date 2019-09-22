"The Young and the Restless" rumor mill is reporting pretty predictable storylines for the next two weeks. Celebrating the Soaps and Soap Dirt both indicate the same situations for Genoa City during the coming 14 days. Victoria will be arrested for her father's murder and Adam will hit rock bottom and feel remorse for framing his sister. Nicki and Nikki will literally flip out as they try to save Vikki by proving her innocence.

The main event will be when Victor returns and sets everything in order. There is no telling what will happen when he comes back from the dead, but his family and friends will be shocked and some even angry.

Nikki and Nick scramble to help Victoria

"The Young and the Restless" has not yet made it perfectly clear that Nick and his mother are in on Victor faking his death. Even so, people will be frantically trying to clear Victoria.

Nikki and her son went to great lengths to tell Paul and Rey that they believed Adam murdered his father. In addition, test results reveal that the Newman patriarch had too much medication in his system. Now his death is officially the subject of a murder investigation.

One thing, however, that Adam did not take into consideration is the fact that Vikki had no motive. Nick and his father have had bad blood between each other, off and on for decades, but there have not been any serious issues between Victoria and her dad.

Vikki has been running Newman Enterprises with her father's praises. "Y&R" rumors indicate that, because she was implicated by the woman Adam paid to lie, Paul will have no choice but to go by the book until everything is sorted out.

Victor's return will settle it all

Adam framing his sister was a twist in the storyline that viewers did not see coming. Those who watch "The Young and the Restless," however ready knew without spoiler alerts and rumors that Victor will return at some point and deal with Adam and see that Victoria goes free.

Even though the end of this situation is predictable, fans will enjoy watching it play out, and hopefully, Adam will get what is coming to him. This is the only thing that remains unclear, as the prodigal son has gotten away with much he never had to pay for.

It's possible that once Chelsea realizes how devious her former husband is, she may restrict his visits with Conner and he could lose visitation with both of his children.

Be on the lookout for updated spoiler alerts and new rumors regarding the return of Victor Newman and the final outcome where Adam is concerned. Michael Baldwin is involved as well and could lose his new position as DA rather quickly. Stay tuned to "The Young and the Restless" weekday afternoons on CBS at 12:30 PM EST.