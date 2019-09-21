What a difference a year makes when it comes to "The Young and the Restless." During the past 12 months, viewers were outraged that Doug Davidson was no longer on the show, Christel Khalil went on recurring status, Mishael Morgan did not renew her contract, and Eileen Davidson decided to walk away from Genoa City. Michael Baldwin seemed to have disappeared and a year earlier Greg Rikaart and Elizabeth Hendrickson were written out of the CBS daytime drama.

Now the show seems to be getting back on track as Paul has returned as police chief, Ashley pops into town somewhat often, Kevin and Chloe are back, Mishael Morgan showed up Friday as a different character, and Lily is supposed to be home soon.

Seems like old times in Genoa City

Josh Griffith took over after Mal Young was fired as the "Y&R" head writer. Griffith promised to bring back the glory days of the show.

Characters that went missing under Young's tenure have returned and cast members who were fired or walked away have now come back to Genoa City. On Friday, Mishael Morgan shocked Devon when he answered his door, because her character looks just like his late wife Hilary. No return date has been given for Christel Khalil, but when Lily sees the face of the woman she caused to die, it will be troubling for her.

Michael Baldwin is now the DA, but it's not clear which side of the law he is on. Paul is running the GCPD again with Rey by his side. Kevin and Chloe have been keeping pretty low key but fans are just grateful to see them in Genoa City again. Ashley has patched things up with Jack and comes home pretty frequently these days too. The Newmans and Abbotts have storylines once more and it actually does feel like old times on "The Young and the Restless."

‘Y&R” revisits history

”The Young and the Restless” fans seem to be enjoying Michelle Stafford’s return as Phyllis and Jill show up more in Genoa City. Both Chance Chancellor and Tucker McCall have been mentioned recently, so it’s possible they might show up sooner or later.

The show is dealing with history with Victor and Jack turning a corner in their relationship and Phyllis is living with Marco in her bed instead of Jack. Chelsea also returned and the triangle with Nick and Adam resurfaced. Sharon is caught between Adam and Rey, so this will be interesting to watch.

Last week, Summer and Kyle began to bond and it brought back memories of when they were teenagers. They were torn apart when they thought they were siblings, and then viewers thought Jack and Victor were related, which would have made them hem kissing cousins.

This duo has come a long way on “The Young and the Restless” and perhaps now is their time to shine. Stay tuned weekday afternoons to find out what will happen next for your favorite characters in Genoa City.