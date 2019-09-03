"The Young and the Restless" rumors indicate that "Skyle" may grow closer this fall, while Kola could be in danger. Jack wants his son to become the next Jabot CEO, which means more responsibility and closer quarters with Summer. If he accepts this, it will no doubt cause problems for Lola who has no idea what else is headed her way. The rumor mill says, she will come dangerously close to finding out about Zoe and Theo will continue his vendetta against his former best friend. Summer is aware of Mr. Vanderway’s treachery but she.enjoys spending time with him. Zoe is caught in the middle which makes for great drama.

Jack offers Kyle the CEO position

"Y&R" rumors from Soaps She Knows, indicate that Jack will offer his son the top position in the family company. If Kyle accepts, it will be more time away from his new bride and also additional hours working with Summer. With the former spouses in such close quarters, it's possible that in time, they may realize they have feelings for one another again.

Kyle running Jabot with Summer by his side will not be something that Lola will be thrilled by.

For now, however, she may not need to worry. The former Mrs. Abbott is quite smitten with Mr. Vanderway, even though she knows that he is up to no good. Summer is aware that he brought Zoe to town to wreck Kola but she is having too much fun to care. Celeb Dirty Laundry indicates that there may be love triangles on "Y&R." Take your pick: Summer, Kyle, and Lola, or Theo, Summer, and Zoe.

Lola will be hurt deeply

Zoe has been hanging on to Summer's every word since she arrived in Genoa City and following Theo around like a puppy dog.

"The Young and the Restless" has not indicated just what the ultimate goal is for having these two in town. Summer is the common denominator for them both as Theo is a friend with benefits and Zoe wants to be seen with Ms. Newman who is always trending on social media. Its possible Summer could get tired of Zoe and ask Theo to send her on her way, but not before the New York secret comes out.

When Lola finds out what happened in the Big Apple she will be hurt.

First, Kyle married her while keeping this secret and did not trust her enough to be honest. Second, her rival Summer knew about it. Third, she may feel humiliated because Theo and Lola were a part of it and have been hanging around and no one told her. Lola will be heartbroken and probably kick her husband out. Summer will then have to decide whether she wants Theo or Kyle, and the drama will continue, so, stay tuned.

Catch "The Young and the Restless" weekday afternoons on CBS at 12:30 PM EST. Genoa city is going to be very interesting this fall so make sure you don't miss any of the upcoming episodes.

'