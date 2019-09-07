"The Bold and the Beautiful" fans have gotten wind of what to expect from September 9 to 13. "B&B" lovers should look forward to some great shockers, according to the latest spoilers. Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) is hoping to have Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) released, however, it is not going to be that easy under Detective Sanchez (Jeremy Ray Valdez). Detective Sanchez might jeopardize Ridge Forrester’s attempts at getting Thomas set free.

In the end, Ridge will be left to determine Florence Fulton’s (Katrina Bowden) and Thomas’s fate. With these fates correlated, Ridge will focus on saving Thomas, hence letting go of Flo. Nevertheless, Ridge is still going to be responsible for Florence Fulton’s freedom, something that will infuriate.

The soap opera fans can look forward to another series of conflicts involving Ridge and Brooke.

On her part, Brooke will remain adamant that Florence has to face harsh consequences for hurting Hope Logan (Annika Noelle). Brooke will also remind Ridge Forrester about the pain that Flo inflicted on Brooke Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood).

Ridge is expected to convince Brooke, that he passionately hates Flo. He will believe that he had no otherwise choice but to arrive at that decision for the sake of Thomas.

As a father, Ridge will want to give his son Thomas a second chance. Unfortunately, Thomas' issues will surface making his father walk out.

Steffy will confront Thomas Forrester for his dishonesty, prior to turning to Flo. She will blame the fake birth mother for causing a lot of mayhem. Despite Florence not being the lone person responsible, she did play a crucial role in that chaos, hence Flo will have no choice but to take whatever Steffy hurls at her.

Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards) will arrive to find Brooke angry and heartbroken. B&B spoilers hint that Shauna might be willing to apologize again, but Brooke will not be in the mood to listen. She will just rage about all the damage caused, inclusive of her broken marriage, reports CDL.

Ridge will take to the Bikini bar determined to drink and forget his problems.

It is at that juncture that Shauna will show up, later ending up in bed together. Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will have in store a great recap for Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks). Sally will engage in something which will make her worthy before confirming that she is a Spectra.

Sally will remain fierce and strong. She will then overhear Florence going through her plans, involving the Forresters and Wyatt.

Sally will lash at the fraud artist, threatening to leave town. Still, Flo will stay, ready to cause a lot of problems for Wyatt and Sally, but this time she will face some resistance.

Sally will lash at the fraud artist, threatening to leave town. Still, Flo will stay, ready to cause a lot of problems for Wyatt and Sally, but this time she will face some resistance.