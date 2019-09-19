Rumors for "The Bold and the Beautiful” indicate that Katie Logan is about to experience some health problems that may leave her at death’s door. Longtime viewers will recall that her brother storm wrecked his vehicle on purpose so that his sister could have his heart. Katie’s transplant was a success and she has not had any serious problems until now. Celeb Dirty Laundry and Soap Dirt are reporting that the Logan’s, Spencer’s, and Forrester’s will all be on edge because this situation will be touch and go. It’s believed that Dr. Jordan Armstrong will more than likely pull off a miracle, as there is no word that Heather Tom is leaving the CBS soap.

Katie’s heart troubles bring everyone together

The rumor mill for “The Bold and the Beautiful” are suggesting that Katie Logan will soon find herself in critical condition. She will frighten everyone when she begins having health issues and ends up in the hospital. It is being reported that the Logan’s, Forrester’s, and Spencers will unite in support as she fights for her life. There has been no news indicating that Heather Tom is exiting the CBS daytime drama so the rumor mill projects that Katie will survive.

Popular soap vet Vincent Irizarry recently joined the cast of "The Bold and the Beautiful” as Dr. Jordan Armstrong. He is the physician who treated Thomas Forrester after his fall. Not much has been said about this character so viewers don’t know if he will be sticking around or not. Earlier spoiler alerts suggested Brooke might turn to the doctor after finding out Ridge spent the night with Shauna.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. TV Shows

If he becomes her sister’s physician this might be how the duo initiate connects. It looks like Katie’s health scare will bring a lot of people closer to each other.

Katie, Bill, Brooke, Ridge chaos continues

Brooke is currently married to Ridge and Katie is about to remarry Dollar Bill. Not long ago it was Ridge and Katie and Dollar Bill and Brooke. These four switch partners like most people try on a new pair of shoes and for whatever reason "The Bold and the Beautiful" continues the chaos.

There is always a love triangle going on and recently rumors suggested Brooke would leave Ridge for Bill. She did reach out to him to vent about Thomas but it went no further. Once Katie is hospitalized, surely Brooke and Bill will put things on hold.

Shauna is lusting after Ridge but who knows, it’s possible spending time with his ex in the hospital could cause his feelings for Katie to return. One thing “B&B” viewers can count on is the drama and love triangles continuing for the Logan’s, Spencer’s, and Forrester’s so stay tuned.

Ridge, Brooke, Dollar Bill, Shauna, Dr. Armstrong, and Katie are all sure to be involved in some sticky situations soon, so stay tuned.