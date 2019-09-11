"General Hospital" rumors predict that Curtis Ashford (Donell Turner) and Laura Webber (Genie Francis) will be in for a rude shock. On September 13, Laura and Curtis will convene a highly secretive meeting, to discuss their involvement in Mikkos Cassadine’s (John Colicos) will. Laura, being Spencer Cassadine’s grandmother, deserves to be kept informed on any updates as they come in.

Laura's help

Maybe Laura could turn out to be of help as this sensitive plot goes on."General Hospital" rumors state that Curtis will collaborate with Laura to find what is on the other side of the door.

Both will have no idea of the stunning discovery in store for them. On "General Hospital's" preview video, Laura is seen left taken aback by what she finds in the room.

Curtis will appear pretty shocked by their discovery. So what will Curtis and Laura discover that will astonish them? This presents various fascinating options that can be considered. Now that it is a bigger Cassadine story, we can assume that Cassadine, who had been presumed dead, might be alive in that room, reports CDL.

'GH' updates

Helena Cassadine (Constance Towers) seems to be an option, considering that she has been coming up quite a bit. Shiloh Archer (Coby Ryan McLaughlin) revealed Towers in his flashback. "General Hospital" has no reason for preventing them from bringing back Helena and letting Towers play the current character. That could cause an unexpected turn of events to not only this story, but also that of Peter August (Wes Ramsey)!

There is an even greater option involving a more preferred comeback. Most "General Hospital" viewers are looking forward to seeing Nikolas Cassadine (Tyler Christopher) on their screens, once again. Going by this show’s clues, Nik’s return seems more likely.

Recently, in a Soap Opera Digest gossip, they mentioned that a famous face would be taking up fans’ most liked role. In case this is "General Hospital’s" plan, maybe Tyler Christopher could be making a return.

Obviously, we cannot ignore the possibility of a recast. Is it possible that Nikolas could be in that room? Perhaps it is too early to expect a shocker as this storyline is still premature. But who knows? Something might happen soon that will surprise many fans.

Regardless of what or who Curtis and Laura will find, they will be astonished. It is going to be fun watching them encounter this bombshell!

Regardless of what or who Curtis and Laura will find, they will be astonished. It is going to be fun watching them encounter this bombshell!

Expect us to update you on "General Hospital" rumors. There is a lot that "General Hospital" has on the way for its fans.