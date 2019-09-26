Cane Ashby fans have been wondering when he would return to the screen and now they have reason to rejoice. The rumor mill for "The Young and the Restless" indicate that Cane will soon be back in Genoa City and will be a big part of the storyline that is developing with Devon, Amanda, and Chance. The lawyer, who looks just like Hilary says that Chance is her client and is accusing Tucker McCall of removing pages from Katherine Chancellor's will.

Ms. Sinclair is cocky and told Devon he could lose all his billions. It's not clear how Cane will be involved but "Lane" fans are probably hoping Lily will also return and perhaps there will be a reunion.

'Y&R' drama hearts up with Cane's return

Soap Dirt rumors for "The Young and the Restless" indicate that the drama will continue within the next few weeks for the Abbott's and Newman's but Celeb Dirty Laundry suggest another Genoa City family will be embroiled in discord as well.

Cane Ashby will return and play a role in the situation surrounding Katherine Chancellor's will. It's not yet clear how Lily's ex will fit in but this is what viewers know at this particular point in the storyline.

Amanda Sinclair who is a dead ringer for Hilary showed up on Devon's doorstep last week. She claims she is working for Jill's grandson who claims Tucker McCall altered Katherine's will.

Devon cannot reach his father and Chance is not returning his grandmother's calls, but is alleging that there are pages missing from the will that will prove that Devon should never have inherited his grandmother's billions. "Lane" fans will be less interested in the Devon storyline that they will be in whether or not their favorite "Y&R" couple reunites.

Cane and Lily may get a second chance on 'Y&R'

A few weeks back, Daniel Goddard posted a photo of two chairs on the "Y&R" set that bore his name and Christel Khalil's.

He is caption read "Reunited and it feels so good." Goddard later posted a video of Khalil seated in a makeup chair smiling and waving at the camera. There has been no official confirmation regarding Lily's return but the video seems to confirm that she will be back. She may also become involved in helping her brother to hold on to the inheritance that his grandmother left him.

On Wednesday's episode of "The Young and the Restless" Amanda caused quite a stir when Mariah saw her for the first time.

Tessa and Abby were also troubled by the Hilary lookalike. Cane and Lily both will be blown away by his doppelganger and hate her for trying to hurt Devon. Be sure to tune in weekday afternoons on CBS at 12:30 PM to find out what happens next. Some exciting, can't miss episodes are coming up in the next few weeks and you don't want to miss the action.