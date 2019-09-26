As the "Joker" film gears up for release next week, Warner Bros. and Regal Cinemas are firing back against critics who claim the film glamorizes the persona that has plagued the United States through mass shootings and other criminal acts. Critics were quick to respond early on, when a draft of the screenplay was leaked online, which made it seem like the film was about turning a middle-aged white male into a mass murderer and sympathetic protagonist.

This concern continues to pick up steam as the movie has begun to be screened for audiences across the country.

Law enforcement has shown their concern about the potential for violence at 'Joker' showings, because of the alleged-Joker inspired mass shooting that took place at a theater in Aurora, Colorado when "The Dark Knight Rises'' premiered. Other major theater chains including AMC have released statements and promised to increase security at their cinemas.

Regal Cinemas don't buy into claims that movies cause acts of violence

A Regal spokesman spoke to TheWrap saying that they don't believe that content of any movie an cause or signal any possibility of violence. While they don't comment on security protocols, they are first focused on protecting patrons and employees. Each year they keep in contact with law enforcement, so they can determine whatever security assessments they deem appropriate at all times.

The belief that films cause acts of violence, have plagued the cast and crew's promoting of the film. "Joker" star Joaquin Phoenix bailed on an interview when he was asked about these concerns. Film director Todd Phillips addressed the matter once but now seems to just blame it on "outrage culture."

'Joker' film not as violent as what critics make it out to be

Phillips said that he believes it's not a violent movie as people make it out to be.

When you analyze the movie, the Joker only has a problem with a few people throughout the film. Phillips says its all about balancing tone. "Joker" stars Joaquin Phoenix, Zazie Beetz, Frances Conroy and Robert De Niro."Joker" is expected to become the biggest October debut in history. The film releases nationwide on October 4.

According to the letter sent to Warner Bros., the authors want Warner Bros.

to stop contributing to candidates that take money from the NRA, lobby for gun reform, contribute to survivor funds and gun violence intervention programs. The letter also says that since Capitol Hill can't pass gun reforms, companies like Warner Brothers has a responsibility to act. Warner Bros. later released a statement saying that the movie does not endorse real-world violence. Time will tell how audiences react to this film and whether someone will see the Joker as a real-life character and try to cause harm to moviegoers.