According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Phyllis gets Zoe to admit everything on Wednesday's episode of "The Young and the Restless." Unknown to the young woman, Ms. Summers has the confession on tape. It seems Ms. Hardisty has not forgiven Kyle and Theo for dumping her in front of the hospital after she drank too much, so she sought revenge. Once the truth gets out, Lola will be shocked that her husband kept such a secret from her.

Kyle will blame Theo for looking Zoe up and bringing her to Genoa City. Phyllis will feel that she has also gotten revenge on Jack's son for the way he treated Summer and Theo when they went along with the Grand Phoenix deal she was cut out of.

Phyllis rises from the ashes on 'Y&R'

Celeb Dirty Laundry indicates that Wednesday, on "The Young and the Restless," Phyllis will rise from the ashes and get triple revenge.

She figures out that Zoe is the one who spiked the Grand Sangrias and gets her to confess on tape. Once this truth is made public, the fiery redhead will have gotten back at Miss Hardisty for causing Summer to act a fool and kiss Kyle. She will also be getting even with Theo, who went along with the Grand Phoenix project after Abby dumped her, as well as Kyle who broke her daughter's heart.

This may finally be the time Phyllis shines, on "Y&R," and gets her rise from the ashes like the phoenix she says that she is.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. TV Shows

Even though she may save the day, her association with Adam will continue to cause problems. When it comes out that she knew he switched Victor's medication, she will be in the dog house again. In the meantime, she will enjoy watching the fallout with Kyle, Zoe, and Theo.

Zoe's confession opens a Pandora's box

Once Zoe confesses, on tape, everyone will know what happened with Kyle in New York. This could cause problems with the CEO's position at Jabot and cost him his marriage.

Lola will probably become fed up with her new husband because there continues to be one problem after another. Rumors, from Soap Dirt, indicate that there will be a new executive vice president of CBS daytime and CDL says this person may be a Skyle fan. Theo brought Miss Hardisty to Genoa City to disrupt Kyle's life and she is doing a very good job so far.

Phyllis will be sitting back taking it all in because she will get sweet revenge, not because she did anything underhanded, but for telling the truth.

Paul will probably arrest Zoe unless she skips town and Theo may catch heat for bringing her to Genoa City. If Lola kicks Kyle to the curb, Summer will probably be there for him. The rumor mill says that she will feel really bad about kissing Kyle but he will help her to feel better about the situation. Stay tuned to "The Young and the Restless" weekday afternoons at 12:30 PM EST on CBS.