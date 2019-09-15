Rumors for "The Bold and the Beautiful" from Celeb Dirty Laundry indicate that Shauna and Flo will begin showing their true colors to the Forresters, Spencers, and Logans. Mama bear will allow Ridge to believe they spent the night together, whether it's true or not. It's possible something happened between the duo but Brooke's husband was so drunk he passed out. Daughter Flo has decided she wants Wyatt back in spite of the fact that he reunited with Sally.

Soap Dirt says Shauna will desire to see her daughter with her high school sweetheart again, so she will enlist the help of Quinn to get Sally out of the picture. It's not clear, however, whether or not Eric's wife will comply.

Shauna seeks Quinn's assistance

Quinn was never a fan of Sally Spectra and let her son know it on more than one occasion. She had to eat crow, however, after Flo's deeds topped what Sally did by a long shot.

"B&B" rumors say that Shauna will be desperate to see her daughter with the man she loves, and will ask Quinn to help her get Sally out of the picture. Wyatt's mom and Shauna have been friends or a long time, but Eric's wife refused to give her pal money to bail Flo out of jail.

Quinn seems to have reformed from hr previous devious ways and is standing by her husband and his family. "B&B" rumors say she will hesitate to get involved in her son's love life, so it's not clear whether or not she will interfere this time.

Shauna, however, is out for blood because Brooke called Flo a tramp, She is determined to steal Ridge from his wife and also make sure her daughter has the man she loves. With everyone in town against the Futon women, you would think they would try to play nice, Instead, they are fighting tooth and nail, with claws and fangs showing.

Wyatt and Sally have much opposition

There are a lot of hurdles that could cause problems for Wyatt and Sally, the first of which is the fact that he dumped her for Flo.

Now he has come crawling back but Ms. Spectra is being cautious. Their own feelings of guilt, distrust, and remorse would be the first thing to get in the way. Next, there is Flo coming straight out of jail and expecting him to take her back with open arms. The rumor mill for "The Bold and the Beautiful" indicates that she is not going anywhere and will keep trying to win back her man.

Quinn has always been leary of Sally and told her son she was not right for him.

Now, however, she sees that Flo was withholding a bigger secret that affected her husband's entire family. Even so, Shauna could wear Ms.Fuller down and together they will not give Sally any peace. The bottom line to it all will be Wyatt having a backbone and standing by his decision to reunite with the redhead. "The Bold and the Beautiful" airs weekday afternoons on CBS at 1:30 PM EST. Stay tuned as more drama related to the baby swap unfolds.