This fall on "The Bold and the Beautiful," there will be a lot of action at Forrester Creations. Ridge will continue to underestimate how troubled his son really is. He will hand over the keys to the kingdom and crown Thomas CEO of the family empire. Soap Dirt and Fame 10 are reporting that instead of being remorseful for all he has done, Thomas will become even more arrogant and a battle will ensue between him and his sister.

Steffy will be crushed that her father made this decision and fight for what she believes is rightfully hers. Brooke will be shocked that her spouse seems to be rewarding her stepson for terrorizing her daughter.

Sibling rivalry between Thomas and Steffy

"B&B" rumors suggest a war will break out between Thomas and Steffy after Ridge hands over the CEO position at Forrester to his son. Steffy will be stunned because she is the one who has been working hard to prove herself.

In addition, Thomas lied about Phoebe/Beth and caused his sibling to lose the child she had been raising for a year. Steffy will not see the logic in the decision as she believes her brother should pay dearly for his sins.

Ridge has decided to choose Thomas at the expense of his marriage to Brooke and now will alienate his daughter. Instead of counseling for his son, or allowing him to be prosecuted in for his part in Emma's death, Ridge is giving him a free pass.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. TV Shows

He feels he failed Thomas and now "B&B" rumors say he sacrificed his daughter in an attempt to make amends. Steffy and her brother will be at odds and engage in a sibling rivalry that is sure to affect every family member as well as all the employees of Forrester Creations.

Ridge will destroy his family

Ridge is guilty about how Thomas turned out and in order to make amends with him, he is destroying his entire family.

Brooke, Hope, Katie, and Donna will not believe he was able to get Flo out of jail. Steffy will be shocked her father chose her lying and manipulative brother as CEO. Even Eric will probably question his son's decisions. "B&B" rumors indicate that Thomas will become arrogant and his true colors will shine through. He will continue making decisions that hurt others instead of making amends.

Steffy will be a woman scorned, who lost Phoebe, Liam, and the top Forrester position to her brother.

She will also be angry at her father for making this rash decision, so she will be fighting for it. Rumors and spoilers for "The Bold and the Beautiful" indicate this fall will be full of intrigue and drama for the Forresters, Logans, and Spencers. Stay tuned weekday afternoons at 1:30 PM EST.