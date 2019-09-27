On Friday's episode of "The Bold and the Beautiful" Brooke kicked her stepson out of the house and said he should not have any contact with his son. Thomas called his stepmom a whore and accused her of destroying his family by taking his dad away from Taylor. He vowed that the Logans would no longer get the best of him because, after all, he is a Forrester. Ridge's son does not know it but across town, a situation is brewing that will give him the leverage he needs to get rid of his evil stepmother.

At the Bikini Bar, Danny the bartender told Vincent about Shauna and Ridge spending the night in the upstairs room. This information will naturally get to Thomas who will then work with Flo's mother to destroy the "Bridge" marriage.

Loose lips may help Thomas sink his father's marriage

On Friday, Vincent was talking to Danny who was tending bar at the Bikini Bar. During their conversation, Danny talked about having to help Shauna take a drunken Ridge to the upstirs room to sleep it of.

He said that Ms. Fulton did not come down until the next morning and that he could not say if anything happened. He did add that he knows they did spend the night in the same bed. Vincent had a gleam in his eye and he will probably go straight to Thomas with this information. Last week "B&B" rumors indicated that Shauna and Taylor's son would work together to destroy the "Bridge" marriage. Now viewers know how it will happen.

Danny and Vincent's loose lips will more than likely lead Thomas to talk to Flo's mother. Even if she admits that nothing happened between herself and the Dressmaker, Thomas will want to spin the situation for his own good. He and Shauna are cut from the same cloth and will step on anyone who gets in their way. On Friday's episode of "B&B," Ms. Fulton showed up at Forrester Creations to talk to Ridge although she knows Brooke hates her.

Thomas declares war on Brooke

Thomas did try to reason with his stepmother but she was not having it. He pointed out that his father had forgiven all concerned and Brooke said she would never forgive her stepson. She left him no choice but to declare war on her and in the end, Thomas probably will win. Once Brooke finds out about Ridge and Shauna she will hit the roof. The rumor mill for "The Bold and the Beautiful" indicates that Flo could be Katie's kidney donor but Brooke still may not warm up to her niece and her mother.

Brooke's unforgiving nature may be what puts the final nails in the coffin of her marriage but Danny and Vincent's gossip will certainly play a part. Thomas and Shauna are two peas in a pod and have the same goal of getting even with Ridge's wife. Make sure you don't miss any of the upcoming episodes of "The Bold and the Beautiful" because things are about to become pretty intense.