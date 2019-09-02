Rumors for "The Bold and the Beautiful" from Soaps She Knows and Celeb Dirty Laundry indicate that September will be filled with drama and relationship changes for the Forresters, Logans, and Spencers. The month enters with couples on the outs because of Thomas. Brooke and Ridge continue to disagree and their divide will widen. Liam will be torn between Steffy and Hope yet again, and Wyatt, who dropped Flo, will reunite with Sally.

Quinn, who refused to help Shauna and her daughter, might defy her husband and his family and lend support to the Fultons anyway. Discord and deception will reign in LA because of the baby swap and Emma's death.

Liam and Wyatt in love triangles on 'B&B'

"B&B" rumors suggest that Bill Spencer's sons may be involved in love triangles as a result of the actions of Thomas Forrester. Once it was revealed that Phoebe was really Beth, her dad Liam left Steffy's home and moved in with Hope.

Kelly and her mom have been MIA but they will soon return. Once Steffy hears about her brother's role in the series of events that took away her baby and her lover, she will be angry. The rumor mill says she will have strong feelings about what happened to Emma and also be troubled by the discord between her dad and Brooke. Liam may have to be the one she leans on, which could make Hope jealous.

Wyatt broke up with Flo and immediately apologized to Sally.

Now "B&B" rumors say the couple will reunite. Wyatt moved so quickly it is unclear where his head is and he may not be totally done with Flo jut yet. Both of Bill Spencer's sons may be involved in love triangles and Dollar Bill might find that he is treading down a familiar path.

Brooke, Quinn, and Ridge are in trouble

Brooke is troubled that Ridge believes she pushed Thomas over the cliff on purpose.

The rumor mill says their situation will escalate and problems will arise. Hope's mom will predictably turn to Dollar Bill and her husband is going to spend a night away from home. Another woman will be involved, but "B&B" spoilers are not certain if Ridge will commit adultery. Meanwhile, the baby swap will take a toll on yet another couple and may lead to the breakup of Eric and Quinn.

Last week on "The Bold and the Beautiful," Quinn stood by the Forrester family and refused to help Shauna bail Flo out of jail or obtain an attorney.

Rumors suggest that Eric's wife may have a change of heart this week. She just might decide to help the woman who has caused so much trouble for her husband's extended family. Should Quinn defy her husband, she may be kicked out of the mansion just as fast as Shauna. Be on the lookout for updates related to this storyline and continue watching the LA fashion world drama each weekday afternoon on CBS at 1:30 PM EST.