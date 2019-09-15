Both of the CBS daytime drama's have current storylines with bad boys sons of powerful men. On "The Young and the Restless," Adam Newman set a chain of events in motion by tampering with his father's prescription medication. Now Victor is faking his death to teach his son a lesson. On "The Bold and the Beautiful," Thomas Forrester's actions led to the death of Emma Barber and his dad continues to try to protect him.

Thomas says he regrets his behavior, but no one is buying it. Viewers of both soap operas have the same question on their minds. They are wondering if either young man can be redeemed.

Adam Newman gets shock treatment

Last week on "The Young and the Restless," Adam Newman switched his father's pain medication for pills that had double the ingredients. Victor's side effects increased and Dr. Hastings did a blood test.

On Friday, the Newman patriarch passed out in the floor of his home as all of his family except Victoria were gathered. Nate promptly said there was no pulse, and on Monday Victor will be declared dead. Rumors indicate that he is on to what his youngest son has done and is faking his death to make him suffer.

This week Adam Newman is supposed to feel guilty and believe his father's death is his fault.

When the truth comes out, he might just revert to his evil ways. Since returning to Genoa City, Victor's namesake has been shot, as Adam blackmailed Michael and Kevin, held Chloe hostage, sued for custody of Christian, and used money Victoria gave him to steal Nick's company. Adam truly seems incapable of making good choices. It's possible but highly unlikely that his father trying shock treatment will have the desired effect.

Thomas Forrester might be faking remorse

On "The Bold and the Beautiful" Ridge and Taylor's son manipulated his son to get Hope to marry him. He found out that Liam and Hope's baby was alive and kept the truth from them. When Emma Barber was headed to tell "Lope" that Phoebe was really Beth, he caused her car to crash and she died. Thomas threatened Flo, Xander, and Zoe. He drugged Liam so he would sleep with Steffy in an attempt to keep him away from Hope.

When Brooke accidentally pushed her stepson over a cliff, he was hospitalized in a coma. Once he woke up, he lied that his fall was an accident.

Rumors for "The Bold and the Beautiful" indicate that Thomas might be faking, and when he recovers he will be as evil as always. His father is the only person who continues to believe in him and his sister has completely turned her back. Viewers want to know if it is even possible for this man to walk away from Hope and allow her to have a life with Liam.

Fans are doubtful, so they will just have to wait and see what happens next.