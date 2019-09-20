ABC is feeling nostalgic when the fall season as it takes several fan-favorite shows down memory lane. Things kick off on October seventh when Robert Sean Leonard pays a visit to “The Good Doctor” which is by David Shore who was also the creator of "House." “The Good Doctor” returns on September 23rd with its second season premiere entitled “Disaster.” ABC teases the episode with a synopsis that hints at Shaun dealing with what he feels was a disaster of a date while also trying to save the life of a newlywed woman.

Elsewhere, Alex and Morgan compete for the opportunity to operate on an elderly patient.

Then on October eighth Dan Aykroyd is dropping by the "Roseanne" spinoff to reunite with “Blues Brothers” co-star John Goodman. Aykroyd will be playing one of Dan’s poker buddies. “The Conners” premieres on September 24th with “Preemies, Weed, and Infidelity” which finds Jackie helping Becky with a birth plan after Emilio is deported while Darlene is torn between David and Ben.

The episode will also find Harris dealing with her own problem.

Lake Bell will reunite with Michael Ian Black (from “Wet Hot American Summer”) when he stops by “Bless This Mess" on October eighth. The show will return with “459” on September 24th and will feature a slew of new problems for Mike and Rio. In the premiere of the second season, Mike and Rio are tasked with the important job of hosting the kickoff party for the start of college football season but nothing goes according to plan after Rio loses the chosen pig for the lucky pig race.

Elsewhere, Beau and Kay are struggling to keep their separation secret.

On “Black-ish,” Tracee Ellis Ross will be hanging out with her “Girlfriends” when Jill Marie Jones, Golden Brooks, and Persia White guest star on October eighth. “Black-ish” will head into its sixth season on September 24th with changes in store for the Johnson family. In “Pops the Question,” the twins are making their way into the eighth grade, Junior is out on his own with a job, and Pops makes the announcement that he’s engaged.

'Cheers' a funny reunion

On October ninth, “Cheers” will be coming to “The Goldbergs” when a bunch of unhelpful locals will be played by George Wendt, Rhea Perlman, John Ratzenberger, and Kristie Alley. “The Goldbergs” returns on September 25th with “Vacation” which finds the titular family embarking on a road trip to Disneyland and will take inspiration from "National Lampoon's Vacation" with nothing going the way Beverly hopes.

Meanwhile, Erica is concerned about her relationship when Geoff says they need to talk once she returns from vacation.

Leighton Meester’s husband Adam Brody will be guest-starring on the October ninth episode of “Single Parents” as Meester’s ex-boyfriend. The new season kicks off with “Summer of Freedom” which finds the parents on a summer that turned out to be a bust. In the episode, Will will be checking things off his and Angie’s list with the help of Tracy Freeze while Angie will be obsessed with writing an e-mail to her ex and Douglas ghosts Poppy on their first date.

Two “Charmed” sisters will be showing up on an October 10th episode of “Grey’s Anatomy.” Alyssa Milano and Holly Marie Combs will be playing two sisters faced with an impossible decision about their sister’s life. The medical drama is back with its 16th season with “Nothing Left to Cling To” which premieres on September 26th. Meredith, Alex, and Richard are dealing with the fallout after being fired while Jackson is at a crossroads in his relationship and works to help a man in a dangerous situation. Elsewhere, Tom is faced with new responsibilities at the hospital.

“A Million Little Things” will reunite Jerry Ferrara with Romany Malco on October 10th. The show returns for its second season on September 26th with “Coming Home" which finds the three main couples tasked with new challenges as Delilah giving birth prompts Eddie to come clean with Katherine about being the father, a post-cancer life presents a struggle for Maggie and Gary, and Rome and Regina are at odds when it comes to having a baby.

'Castle' duo to pay a visit to a 'Rookie'

On October 11th Drew Carey, Ryan Styles, and Kathy Kinney will reunite with their “Drew Carey Show” co-star Diedrich Bader on “American Housewife.” The show returns on September 27th and starts the new season off with “The Minivan” which will find Katie and Greg faced with the decision to sell their minivan. The episode also finds Daniel struggling after a setback that makes him rethink how to go about his goals.

Then following "American Housewife" Ken Jeong will reunite with his “Crazy Rich Asians” co-star Constance Wu on “Fresh off the Boat.” Louis and Eddie team up to give Evan the talk in the show’s return episode on September 27th. ABC releases a synopsis for the premiere episode “Help Unwanted?” which teases Jessica and Honey trying to figure out what it means to be best friends and Marvin’s family is explored.

Ending the week-long reunion event on October 13th Seamus Dever and Jon Huertas will join their “Castle” co-star Nathan Fillion on “The Rookie.” The second season begins on September 29th and will kick things off with an “Impact” as the officers face the aftermath of a plotted attack on the city and then two weeks later the officers are tasked with taking final exams while one officer questions where their future goes. The episode also finds Nolan and Lopez advancing in their relationships.