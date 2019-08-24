Celeb Dirty Laundry teases that Victor will save his granddaughter Summer from some type of danger this week on "The Young and the Restless" There are no details as to the nature of the problem, so it could be something major or very simple. Last week the Newman patriarch overheard Phyllis planning to double-cross Abby. He warned his youngest child and she turned the tables on, Ms. Summers. The trouble that is related to Summer could be in regard to her mother, her job at Jabot, Theo, or even Zoe. it could also be a situation of a different nature. Whatever it is her grandpa feels the need to step in and protect her.

Victor feels the need to protect Summer

Soap Dirt teases that Phyllis and Adam will team up this week on "Y&R" to take the Newmans down. It's possible that Victor warns his granddaughter not to get in the line of fire, where her mother is concerned. Last week Summer's mom got in Victor's face and said she would destroy him and he told her to bring it on. It's also plausible that the Newman patriarch has checked out the new man in his granddaughter's life and found out something troubling.

Things have been going well for Summer at Jabot and Jack and Victor have put their differences aside for the moment. Even so, grandpa Vic might get wind of something and warn Nick's daughter about it. There is also a chance that Zoe is enamored of Summer and could end up stalking her and Granddad steps in to put a stop to it. Phyllis and Nick's daughter has been distancing herself from Kyle and Lola so it probably has nothing to do with them. Whatever is about to happen "The Young and the Restless" is keeping it under wraps, at least for now.

Summer is vulnerable right now

"The Young and the Restless" spoiler alerts promised much that did not come to pass related to the Kola wedding. Theo was supposed to stop things by bringing Zoe to town but Lola never found out what happened in New York. CDL admits that Victor protecting his grandchild could be something serious or much of nothing at all. There were rumors last week that Theo and Phyllis might hook up so it's possible Victor could find out and tell Summer, who is pretty vulnerable right now.

Victor could always find out something from out of the blue, that no one expected, but without more confirmation, "Y&R" viewers will have to stay tuned to find out how it all works out. There was a lot of talk about Chance Chancellor and Adam, but Jill's grandson never showed up in Genoa City, so often spoilers and rumors and even conversations on the show end up being much ado about nothing. Continue watching weekday afternoons on CBS at 12:30 PM to keep up with the Abbotts and Newmans and see what happens next with Summer.