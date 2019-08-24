For weeks on "The Young and the Restless," Michael Baldwin has been hiding things from his wife. He stunned her when he decided to become the DA again. He has not told her that Chloe's death was a hoax or that Adam is attempting to blackmail him and Kevin, because Bella's mom shot him. Lauren knows that something has been troubling her spouse and has asked countless times for him to be honest with her.

Michael assured his wife that all will be well if she will only trust him. The new Genoa City District Attorney may have bitten off more than he can chew. When all of his secret deeds are known, his wife may not be able to deal with his dark side.

Lauren has no idea what Michael has been up to

Lauren's questions about her husband's behavior are about to increase this week on "The Young and the Restless." Soap Dirt indicates that the new Genoa City DA will immediately abuse the power that has been vested in him.

Michael will send Rey to arrest Chloe for the cabin explosion and fire where Adam had been presumed dead. Kevin will be so upset that he will punch his brother in the face. Michael retaliates by having his sibling arrested for assault, which gives the impression he is tough on crime and is no respecter of persons.

"Y&R" rumors say that Michael will later explain to his brother and sister in law that he has a plan.

He will have Chloe released and given probation providing she obtains the proper assistance with her mental health issues. The couple will be elated and grateful that the new DA has not truly turned on them. At some point, Michael must discuss his actions with his wife, but will it be too late? Will Lauren understand that her husband had to keep things under wraps, or will she believe that he should have filled her in on what he was doing?

Michael's dark side may be here to stay

Soap Opera Spy indicates that Chloe's return to Genoa City will send shock waves throughout the city. For Lauren, it's more shocking that her husband and brother in law kept her in the dark. Michael may believe the means justifies the ends, which is to best Adam Newman, but his wife will probably not agree. She also won't like the idea of her husband playing God, by dropping Nick in the middle of his custody case and deciding to represent Adam.

"The Young and the Restless" seems to be setting the Baldwins up for some difficult moments.

Be on the lookout for spoiler alerts and "Y&R" rumors to update this complicated situation. Continue watching the action on the CBS daytime drama by tuning in each weekday afternoon at 12:30 PM EST. Stay tuned to find out if Lauren can forgive her spouse for his deception and if his descent into the dark side continues.