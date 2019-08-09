Victor Newman will soon decide to take drastic measures to keep Adam in check according to spoiler alerts for 'The Young and the Restless." Soap Dirt says the Newman patriarch will obtain a restraining order to keep his namesake away from his oldest son. Celeb Dirty Laundry indicates that Victor will use his connections to keep Adam away from Christian. If either one or even both of these scenario's play out, then the Newman patriarch will be showing the prodigal son will find ways to stoop even lower in order to get his way. It’s not yet clear why Adam was brought to Genoa City by his father, but there has been nothing but chaos since he returned.

Victor sides with Nick

Initially, Victor said he would remain neutral regarding the custody battle for Christian but spoilers say he is going to side with his oldest son. Nick and his father have had a volatile relationship on "The Young and the Restless" but recently they have called a truce. Viewers are happy to see the two men getting along, and wish the same thing for the prodigal son, but it does not look like that will happen anytime soon.

Shortly after Victor received the news regarding his rare blood disorder, he asked Adam to allow Christian to stay with the only father he has ever known. He then told Nick that he believes the boy should continue residing with him. Adam refused to listen and now is suing for full custody of his son. "Y&R" spoilers have not yet indicated how this will turn out but if the Newman patriarch has his way, his firstborn son will continue to raise Christian.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. TV Shows

Victor punishes Adam

The prodigal son continues to wreak havoc instead of trying to show himself to be a worthy parent. He is blackmailing Michael and Kevin, double-dealing with Phyllis, taunting Victoria and broke up Rey and Sharon. The final straw came when he told Christian that he is is his biological father, without anyone's permission. This is what pushed Nick over the edge and caused him to hit his sibling.

Now Y&R" spoilers say Victor will obtain a restraining order to keep Adam away from his older brother.

CDL says this is to give the impression that Nick was defending himself when he punched his sibling. If he also pulls strings that result in Christian remaining with Nicholas, Adam will feel as if his father is punishing him, which will only cause him to strike back and continue to play dirty. Instead of seeing the error of his ways, the bad boy Newman just continues to sink lower.

Be on the lookout for updated spoiler alerts when they become available. Continue watching the drama in Genoa City by tuning in each weekday afternoon on CBS. "The Young and the Restless" airs at 12:30 PM EST.