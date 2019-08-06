Theo Vanderway is the resident playboy on “The Young and the Restless” and he does not mind crossing lines.When he found out Kyle was serious about settling down with Lola, his fangs began to emerge. Since he’s been in Genoa City Theo began sleeping with Summer, who is Kyle’s ex and now he is flirting with her mother Phyllis. Kyle's once BFF told Lola that her fiancé is hiding a dark past from their party days in New York.

He next told Celeste about the arrangement that led to her daughter’s transplant and the Skyle marriage. The mother of the bride abruptly left town and says she won’t attend the wedding. Now Mr. Vanderway will pull a stunt during the bachelor party that might break up Kyle and Lola for good.

Theo may stop Kola nuptials

Theo has been holding something over Kyle's head for a few weeks now, and Soap Dirt says the secret may stop the Skyle wedding.

Earlier spoilers say Mr. Vanderway will bring a woman named Zoe to town and that she is tied to the time he and Kyle spent in New York. Spoilers have not made revealed how this woman could affect the upcoming nuptials but several suggestions have been made. Zoe could be a scorned ex, or someone Kyle and Theo sexually assaulted. Perhaps she over dosed on drugs and they left her for dead. All of this is speculation, but whatever is going on, "Y&R" spoilers indicate that Kyle does not want Lola to find out.

Theo had wanted to give his former friend a bachelor party but Kyle turned him down. Mariah, who is the best man decided to give Lola and her fiance a combined Bachelor/Bachelorette celebration and Celeb Dirty Laundry says this is where Mr. Vanderway will drop his bombshell. "Y&R" spoilers reveal that some time during the next two weeks Theo will wreck things between Kola and stop the nuptials.

Kyle and Summer may get back together

On Monday's episode of "The Young and the Restless" Phyllis told Kyle how she really felt about the way he treated her daughter.

She also gave Theo a stern warning about hurting Summer. Earlier spoilers teased that Mr. Vanderway and Ms. Summers might hookup, which would be a total betrayal to Summer. If Theo uses Zoe to stop Lola from marrying Kyle and also cheats on Summer with her mom. he will be in the doghouse with Skyle. The two of them may bond over their hurt feelings and find there way back to each other.

Theo has proven himself to not be Kyle's friend by revealing info to Lola and her mom behind Kyle's back.

Bringing Zoe from New York to stop the wedding is pretty low and if he hooks up with Phyllis his time in Genoa City will probably be over. Be on the lookout for updated spoilers and continue watching "The Young and the Restless" weekday afternoons on CBS at 12:30 PM EST.