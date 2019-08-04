Monday, on “The Young and the Restless” two resident bad boys will make selfish decisions with no thought of how their actions affect others. Theo is angry that Kyle wants to put his party days behind him and will do anything to stop the wedding to Lola. By the end of the week, he will bring a woman from Kyle’s past to town in order to cause trouble. Adam becomes impatient and makes a rash decision where Christian is concerned.

Nick becomes so enraged at his brother’s behavior that he punches Adam right in the face. This may come back on him later and cost him his son, which is what Victor’s namesake desires.

Adam infuriates Nick

Soaps She Knows says that Monday, on "The Young and the Restless" Adam will complain to the custody judge that Victoria won’t give him time with his son. Later while in Chancellor Park, Victor’s namesake does the unthinkable.

He feels so alienated from Christian and as if everyone is against him, that he blurts out to the child that he is his biological father. The prodigal Newman just can’t seem to play by the rules and does what everyone warns him not to do.

Nick is just as irrational as his half-sibling and often acts first then thinks about it later. He will be so furious with Adam that he punches him in the face.

The bad boy Newman will more than likely try to use this against his big brother in court, but the judge is already aware of how childish both men can be."Y&R" rumors indicate that Victor’s sons will not slow down any time soon in their quest to make each other look like an unfit parent.

Theo May stop the Kola wedding

Mariah decided on Friday to throw a combined bachelor and bachelorette party for Kyle and Lola.

but she has no idea there will be problems. Soap Hub says Summer will bring Theo along as her plus one and Kyle will try to throw him out. “Y&R” viewers are divided over which woman Kyle should be with and Skyle fans are hoping Theo will stop the wedding.

Soap Dirt indicates that Mr. Vanderway will bring a blast from Kyle’s past to Genoa City and problems will arise. Zoe is someone the former good friends knew in New York.

It’s not clear what her relationship was to Lola’s fiancé but her presence in town changes everything. If she breaks up Kola, then Summer will probably drop Theo like a hot potato. She has been playing nice lately and will not condone his interfering with the happy couple. Stay tuned to “The Young and the Restless” each weekday afternoon on CBS at 12:30 PM. Be on the lookout for spoiler alerts to update you on what happens next with Theo, Nick, Adam, and Kyle.

Things are about to become volatile for them all.