Last week on "The Young and the Restless" Billy Abbott confronted Michael regarding his recent behavior and support of Adam. Lauren also questioned her husband' about being secretive, but he told her everything was fine. Spoilers indicate that this week Ms. Fenmore/Baldwin will continue to try to get her spouse to open up without any success and Victor will be seeking answers as well. Michael is embracing and enjoying his dark side and not even the most powerful man in town is going to change his mind. The desire to protect Kevin is going to lead to his older sibling into even dark places before this storyline concludes.

Michael's actions raise concern on Y&R

Billy is spiraling out of control because someone is trying to make him believe Delia is communicating from the grave. He thinks it is Adam and cannot believe Michael would do anything to help the man who killed his daughter. He went to Mr. Baldwin last week saying he smelled a rat but Michael did not crack. Later Lauren expressed her concern regarding her husband's recent actions.

He assured her all is well but she knows he is hiding a secret. "Y&R" spoilers from Soaps She Knows and Celeb Dirty Laundry say this week Lauren will continue to try to obtain answers, which will infuriate her spouse.

Michael is enjoying the dark side and embracing it with all he's got. he has made it clear to Adam that he is a worthy opponent but the prodigal Newman is not taking the once and future DA very seriously.

Don’t miss the latest news! Click on the topic you interest most. We'll keep you updated with all the news you shouldn't miss. TV Shows

This week on "The Young and the Restless" Victor will demand answers from Lauren's spouse but Michael is not intimidated. He is relishing his feeling of power and determined to save his brother by taking down Victor's namesake.

Michael's attitude changes and not for the good

"Y&R" spoilers indicate that Michael's attitude will continue to rub people the wrong way and he will show more of his dark side to those around him.

Chloe is supposed to surface in Genoa City this week, which means that Kevin will also be front and center again. This will increase the pressure on Michael to try to keep his family safe. It's possible he may gain the upper hand over Adam who will be preoccupied with proposing to Sharon this week.

The Newman bad boy is also rattled because his father obtained a restraining order to keep him from Christian.

Adam demanded that Michael take care of it as if the lawyer is his own personal flunky. There is no telling what will happen with the restraining order or the custody case, but one thing is certain. Michael Baldwin is enjoying his descent into darkness and neither his wife, Billy, Victor nor Adam will get in the way of his end game. Stay tuned weekday afternoons at 12:30 PM on CBS to find out what happens next on "The Young and the Restless."