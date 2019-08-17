Rumors for "The Young and the Restless" indicate that Chloe Mitchell will come out of hiding next week. Nearly everyone in Genoa City believes she is dead so something must be up. For Kevin's wife to risk jail time and be separated from her family suggests that whatever has happened, she is willing to put herself in danger for the sake of her loved ones. Both Kevin and Michael are being blackmailed by Adam and forced to assist him in his attempts to gain custody of Christian.

Someone is gaslighting Billy making him believe Deliah is reaching out from the dead and the Fishers seem are at the top of the suspect list. There is no telling what will happen when Crazy Chloe goes public.

Chloe may still be dangerous

Soap Dirt says there is a big return coming to "The Young and the Restless" this week and suggests it could be Chloe. Celeb Dirty Laundry confirms that Kevin's crazy wife indeed will be back in Genoa City.

Ms. Mitchell has run Adam down with her vehicle, blew up a cabin when he was inside and shot him. she cannot forgive him for her daughter's death and cannot be trusted to leave him alone. When she shows up, she will still be gunning for him and could make another attempt on his life.

Bella is safe so she would not be the reason her mother would risk being seen by those who think she is deceased. Chloe's reasoning is a mystery that will unfold in time.

rumors don't say if Ms. Mitchell will make herself known to anyone other than those who know she is alive, but if Elizabeth Hendrickson remains on "The Young and the Restless" she cannot keep hiding. Her hatred for Adam will surely cause her to do something dangerous yet again and this time she may be apprehended by the authorities.

Chloe will be facing charges

Chloe will be facing so many different charges if she is caught, that she would never see the light of day unless she was sent to a mental health facility again.

It's more likely that Kevin is the one trying to send Billy over the edge, but Chloe could be involved as well. She may want Delia's dad to finish Adam off for her. There has been nothing said about how long Elizabeth Hendrickson will remain on "The Young and the Restless" but in her character's current state of mind, she cannot be involved with the general population of Genoa City.

Several issues are surrounding Chloe that must be resolved.

There needs to be some type of closure with Adam because she cannot keep trying to kill him. Her mental state needs addressing and the truth about who is trying to run Billy crazy needs to be brought into the light. The "Y&R" writers have not given enough clues for viewers to figure any of this out yet so be sure not to miss any of the exciting episodes coming up this week.