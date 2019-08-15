When it rains, it pours for Todd Chrisley. Having just been indicted for tax evasion and out on bail, he's been denying claims that he and his wife Julie did anything wrong. Now some new accusations have come out against him from his own daughter. Lindsie Chrisley has been estranged from her family since leaving the show.

The twenty-nine-year-old has been distancing herself from Todd Chrisley and the rest of her family over the past year.

Now she's filed a police report against her father and her brother Chase according to Fox News. She said her family harassed and threatened her and that was the reason she'd been distancing herself for them for a while.

What has Lindsie said Todd Chrisley is guilty of?

In the police report Lindsie stated her father, Todd Chrisley was threatening to release an incriminating video of her. Chase Chrisley had allegedly purchased a video of Lindsie having an intimate encounter with a star of "The Bachelorette." The reason she said her dad and brother were going to release the video was that they wanted her to lie about a certain incident.

A source close to the former "Chrisley Knows Best" star said the incident is the alleged tax evasion.

Todd Chrisley told Fox "It's heartbreaking and shameful that these kind of accusations are public. We have tried to keep Lindsie's extramarital relationships with Robby Hayes and Josh Murray private for her sake since 2016." He went on to say now she's lying more and their hearts are broken. This is a really rough time for the family right now. Hopefully, they can find a way to all work together and fix their issues eventually.

What does this have to do with the reality star's current legal problems?

There was a rumor Lindsie was the reason her father was arrested for tax evasion. Her attorney, Musa M. Ghanayem said that's not true. She wasn't the source of the information and has been a target of lies and harassment from her family. She said, "Lindsie would like to thank all of her fans and supporters. The circumstances Todd and Julie find themselves in, is quite unfortunate."

"The Bachelorette," star Josh Murray also released a statement and said he'd only been friends with Lindsie for years.

According to him, there was no affair. He has Lindsie's back saying, "they should probably be focused on how not to be imprisoned for 30 years rather than spreading gossip to try and hurt their daughter." As for Lindsie, she's processing what's going on and consulting with her lawyer.

So far, "Chrisley Knows Best" hasn't been canceled. Todd shared this today on Instagram which made fans happy. You can see new episodes of "Chrisley Knows Best" and "Growing Up Chrisley" on USA Network.