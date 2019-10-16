Jill Duggar Dillard of "Counting On" recently shared a photo of her boys making a big mess. They decided that it was time to make their own chalk. She seems to think that it is very cute. Jill shared the post on her Instagram for all of the fans to see.

Jill shares what her boys did

In this post, Jill showed her boys playing with charcoal. It turns out that they decided to use it for chalk. They drew all over the back patio with it.

Jill Dillard said that the boys told her they made chalk. It looks like they figured out something fun to do while mom had her back turned for just a second.

These boys do seem to be pretty messy, but mom doesn't mind. Two kids can be hard. Right now, Jill and Derick Dillard just have the two boys. They have also made it pretty clear that they don't have plans to have any more children right away. As Jill Dillard said, they were pretty wild that day also throwing grass clippings at each other. Hopefully, she was able to calm them down.

Fans scold Jill for not paying attention

Some fans were not happy with the way that Jill Dillard's kids were playing around and her not watching them. A mom does have to run to the restroom now and then, but they could have even tried to eat the charcoal. Israel and Samuel were left alone for what she said was just 3.2 seconds.

One follower said, "It isn’t [kids will be kids]. It’s [mommy isn’t watching kids].

That took way more than a few seconds to accomplish." They feel like Jill wasn't really watching her kids. Several people liked this post as well, so they must agree.

A few other followers were on Jill's side. They told her that they understand or that their children are the same way. So far, Jill hasn't replied though. She gets a hard time from followers and doesn't normally say much. Her sister Jessa Seewald does respond sometimes, though.

The fans love when they get a chance to actually interact with the reality stars from "Counting On."

The charcoal should come right off with water, so Jill is very lucky there. Also, nobody was hurt while they were drawing with chalk. She is very lucky that everything was fine and the boys just had a good time.

Why isn't Jill on the show?

If you are missing Jill and Derick Dillard on "Counting On," that is because they aren't on the show anymore.

Some fans do miss getting to see them. The thing is Derick kept talking negatively about Jazz Jennings and her show on TLC on his Twitter account. They finally cut ties. The Dillards are no longer on the show.

You can now catch new episodes of "Counting On" when they air on Tuesday nights on TLC. The new season just started so there is a lot more of this family to see. Remember that Jill and Derick Dillard aren't on the show anymore.