According to Jill Duggar Dillard's Instagram page, the two started out their anniversary weekend with a trip to Branson. Their anniversary was June 21. Jill, 28, said the romantic getaway began with an "amazing dinner and lovely view" at the Keeter Center on the campus of College of the Ozarks, which was a surprise from husband Derick, 30.

Fun games for the trip

Jill said they received some fun games and ideas from @datingdivas that spark up relationships.

Fans were somewhat shocked, but supportive when Jill posted pictures of some of the games provided. One of those games included Sweet Seduction, alongside a Kama Sutra book.

Other activities the couple enjoyed over the weekend included staying at bed and breakfast, touring Silver Dollar City and watching friends in a band perform. They rounded out the weekend with a trip to the movies to see "Toy Story 4." It sounds like they had a fun time together.

Could Jill be expecting again?

Meanwhile, rumors continue to swirl about Jill possibly being pregnant again. Rumors started back in 2018 and hit in an Internet avalanche in May when Anna Duggar posted a throwback picture from 2017 of when she, Jill and Joy (Duggar) Forsyth were pregnant at the same time.

Anna posted on Instagram that four Duggar women, either sisters or sisters-in-law, were expecting. Anna and Joy announced their latest pregnancies recently.

Naturally, everyone speculated that Jill was one of those who hadn't announced. The rumors amped up when Jill posted some new pictures on Instagram in early June and fans thought they saw a baby bump. Jill Duggar said in April that she and Derick would like a third child, but plan on adopting at some point. Jessa Duggar Seewald has made it clear she wants to adopt at some point as well. She just had a little girl, and TLC is going to air a special about her birth.

Fans can't wait to see it.

So far, Jill hasn't admitted that she is expecting, but it wouldn't surprise anyone at all if she had a baby on the way. There have been so many announcements lately from the Duggars. Today, Josiah and Joe both shared that they have little girls on the way. Not long ago, Anna and Josh shared that they are expecting a daughter as well.

Are you shocked to hear that Jill and Derick enjoyed a few fun gifts on their anniversary trip?

Do you think that she is pregnant? So far, TLC hasn't shared when or if the show "Counting On" is coming back for another season. Jill and Derick haven't been on the show in a while now. Derick was kicked off the show for speaking out against TLC because of the fact that they have a show with Jazz Jennings. He was all over Twitter talking about it and didn't hold back at all during that time.