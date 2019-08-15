Former "star wars" actor, Ewan McGregor will be reprising his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi in an upcoming Star Wars series on Disney's new streaming service Disney+. According to Deadline, Ewan McGregor is currently in negotiations to return as Obi-Wan Kenobi.

While the new series title is under wraps and details are scarce, confirmation of McGregor being one step closer to returning to his role is great news.

The legendary actor Alec Guinness, originally introduced fans to Ben Kenobi in "A New Hope," "Empire Strikes Back," and "Return of the Jedi." However, McGregor became the face of the character, thanks to his work in the prequel trilogy.

Ewan McGregor became popular after playing young Obi-Wan Kenobi

McGregor played a younger and wise Jedi in "The Phantom Menace," "Attack of the Clones," and "Revenge of the Sith." McGregor ended up reprising his role in "The Force Awakens," in a voice-over cameo.

While the Star Wars prequels have been heavily criticized for its dialogue, Ewan McGregor became one of the stars of the trilogy, adding humor and wisdom to the well-known role. One of the bright spots of the prequels is the younger Obi-Wan Kenobi in action, and thanks to the upcoming Disney+ series, we may be able to see McGregor expanding his work as Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Kenobi has become a central figure in the Star Wars canon.

In the first film, he is a hermit, who is later shown to be a wise and powerful Jedi. Kenobi becomes a mentor to Luke Skywalker before being killed by Darth Vader, his former student. Guinness earned an Oscar nomination for his performance in Star Wars.

Ewan McGregor will be taking on the villainous role of Black Mask in the "Birds of Prey," and will be in the "The Shining" sequel "Doctor Sleep," portraying Danny Torrance, the sole survivor of the Overlook Hotel massacre, depicted in "The Shining." McGregor has had plenty of successes with his roles in films such as "Moulin Rouge," "Black Hawk Down," "The Ghost Writer," "Beginners," and "Christopher Robin."

Star Wars to have a large presence on Disney Plus

Disney+ and Lucasfilm have been developing a number of series for the upcoming streaming service.

This planned series will join Jon Favreau's "The Mandalorian," as well as an untitled prequel series to "Rogue One." "The Mandalorian" is centered on Boba Fett and his team of bounty hunters and is scheduled for release on Nov. 12.

While no timeframe has been given for the Obi-Wan series, the return of Ewan McGregor is great news for Star Wars fans everywhere. While we may have to wait a while, it will be worth it.

We will have to wait and see how this series fits the canon and post-Skywalker saga.