The action will heat up this week on “The Bold and the Beautiful” when Flo and Shauna must face the wrath of the Logan women. Hope’s new cousin and her mother will go to the cabin where they encounter Brooke, Katie, and Donna. The siblings will express outrage and will not want to listen to what Shauna and her daughter have to say. The exchange between these females will be volatile, as tempers flare and emotions are all over the place.

Dr. Jordan will be brought in to help diffuse the situation but it’s going to take a lot of time and effort before healing can begin. The aftermath of the baby switch is already taking a toll on everyone who has been affected. There may possibly be a time of reconciliation but it won’t be now.

The Logan sisters take Shauna and Flo to task

Celeb Dirty Laundry says that this week, Flo and Shauna will be desperate to explain their side of the baby switch story.

They will drive to Hope’s cabin and have an encounter with Ms. Logan, her mother, and two aunts. The "B&B" rumor indicates that the Logan women will band together and show no mercy to their brother’s daughter or her mother. Flo will have to answer questions about why she went along with the scheme and did not tell Hope once she found out Phoebe was Beth.

Flo won’t be able to use Thomas as an excuse because she was keeping the secret long before she told him about it.

There does not seem to be any way to reconcile this tragic situation, so Shauna and her daughter may just have to leave town. "The Bold and the Beautiful" rumors have not revealed the end result, but a new person will be brought in to try to help the family heal. Soap Dirt says Vincent Irizarry will portray Dr. Jordan who will assist the Logan’s during this difficult time in their lives.

'B&B' has more surprises in store

"B&B" rumors, for the past week, have suggested a number of possible scenarios that could play out by the end of this storyline.

Wyatt may go back to Sally, Hope might not allow Steffy to have contact with Beth, Liam will stay with Steffy or he will go back to Hope. The most shocking teaser was that Bill Spencer could be Kelly’s dad after all. One thing that is certain is that Flo and Shauna have lost their place in the Logan family and the sisters, will make them pay for their disloyalty.

Shauna and Flo have an opportunity that he a part of this amazing family, where they were welcomed with open arms.

Now they have damaged the relationship and there may be no chance for redemption. Their complicity, with Reese and Thomas, led to the death of Emma. Hope will get her baby back but Justin’s niece is gone. By the time Brooke, Katie, and Donna get through with the Fulton women they may wish they had never heard the name Logan. Be sure to keep watching "The Bold and the Beautiful" weekday afternoons on CBS at 1:30 PM RST.