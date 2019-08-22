Pokémon GO rewards from the latest updates offer three weeks loaded with special raids and varying Pokémon.In the event of the success of all three parts of the last Global Challenge, Niantic has announced the ultrabonus rewards won by all Pokémon GO trainers. They include such succulent things as Mewtwo shiny and Unown in eggs and so many that the developer has had to distribute them over the next three weeks, during which there is also new special research and the eggs only need half of the distance to hatch.

Here's the Pokémon Go schedule and planning for those weeks, not without first reminding you that this ultrabonus has been accompanied by the date the fifth generation (Thessyaly) will arrive in the game and seven missions called 'A Lethargy' millennials, thanks to which we can capture a Jirachi.

Week 1:

Johto's journey

From 2 September 2019 at 22:00 (Spanish local time) until 9 September 2019 at 22:00: The first week will be the perfect time to work in the Pokédex de Johto, a region that will star all the raids, in which we can also cross paths again with the legendary dogs: Entei, Raikou and Suicune.

During those days our options of finding a Sentret or Gligar shiny or variocolor will be multiplied and with the 10-kilometer eggs we will shoot our options to see Unown in the form of the letters U, L, T, R and A.

Week 2:

Global challenge, global hatchings.

From 9 September 2019 at 22:00 (Spanish local time) until 16 September 2019 at 22:00: A week of special Pokémon. From Farfetch'd, Kangaskhan, Mr.

Mime and Taurus (which are unique to certain regions but those days may be born in eggs anywhere) to Deoxys, which for the first time in Pokémon GO will appear (in all its forms) outside of EX RaidBattles. In addition, a surprise Pokémon defined as "very useful for capturing Deoxys" will appear in normal raids.

Week 3:

A Unova Revelation

From 16 September 2019 at 22:00 (Spanish local time) until 23 September 2019 at 22:00: Coinciding with the arrival of the Fifth Generation Pokémon (Unova / Thessy) to Pokémon GO, about which Professor Willow will inform us in due course, we can challenge a Mewtwo with the special Mind Wave movement in the five-star raids, and on occasions (with a little luck), will even be shiny.

The Klink, Patrat and Lillipup variocolor will also proliferate everywhere, and a mysterious Pokémon in normal raids comes that also tells us how good he would be as a companion to face Mewtwo.

Pokémon GO: Fifth generation (Teselia) debuts September 16: Black and White Pokémonland in Niantic's game in a few weeks, on the occasion of the new Ultra Bonus, is loaded with new features Snivy, Tepig, and Oshawott.

Do you hear those names? What does that tell us about Cobalion, Terrakion, Virizion, Tornadus, Thundurus, Reshiram, Zekrom, Landorus, and Kyurem? Yes, that's right, these are the initials of the fifth generation of Pokémon, that of Pokémon Black and White, that of Teselia. Why did you give us today? Well, quite rightly, because Niantic has announced the fifth generation will debut in Pokémon GO on September 16th.