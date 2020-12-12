The Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto will arrive in the game on February 20, 2021, and in it, we will have the opportunity to get hold of the Pokémon of the first generation. These Pokémon include the legendary Mew, which is why we bring you the steps you need to take to get it:

To get started, you need to access Pokémon GO on February 20, 2021, and buy (with real money) the Ticket to participate in the Kanto Tour (if you haven't already). Once in the event, you must complete the first research task. After that, you will have access to perform the second research task. Once completed, you'll be able to capture Mew as a reward in its varicolored form.

Finally, a warning: You must overcome these tasks within a maximum of 12 hours, which is this event's duration. You have our full coverage of it here.

Pokémon GO: A Guide to Community Day - December 12-13

In this Pokémon GO guide, we show you which Pokémon will come out most often on Double Community Day between December 12 and 13. Pokémon GO closes one of its best years in the best possible way. The great Pokémon GO Beyond update introduces the new sixth-generation Pokémon, raises the maximum level to 50, and introduces the seasons.

To round it off, Niantic celebrates the last day of the Pokémon GO community Saturday, December 12 and 13. And it is also one of its most special days because instead of having a single Pokémon highlighted will have all that have appeared in the days of the community of the last two years.

Pokémon GO: A Guide to Community Day - December 12-13; The first thing to know is that Community Day on December 12 lasts between 6:00 AM and 22:00 on Sunday 13 local time. A much longer than usual duration, 40 hours in total, because there are many things to enjoy this time.

These are the featured Pokémon that will come out most commonly during the event.

Pokémon in the Wild:

Charmander

Weedle

Abra

Gastly

Rhyhorn

Electabuzz

Magmar

Magikarp

Porygon

Seedot

Piplup

Pokémon in Raids or 2 Km eggs:

Totodile

Swinub

Treecko

Torchic

Mudkip

Ralts

Slakoth

Trapinch

Bagon

Turtwig

Chimchar

These 22 Pokémon, seen on Community Day 2019 and 2020, will also be able to learn the exclusive movement that was highlighted then if you evolve them for the duration of the event.

In addition, every day between 11:00 and 17:00, the usual times of community days, there will be a better chance of finding some Pokémon shiny. As always, you'll also get twice as much powder and three-hour incense.

Saturday from 11 to 17 (Pokémon most likely to come out Shiny)

Weedle

OpenGastly

Rhyhorn

Seedot

Piplup

Mega

Gengar (most likely to go out in raids)

Sunday From 11 to 17 (Pokémon most likely to come out Shiny)

Charmander

Electabuzz

Magmar

Magikarp

Porygon

Mega

Charizard X (most likely to go on raids)

As always, there is also an exclusive pack to buy during the event, for 1280 pokecoins; and a special research task.