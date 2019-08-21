Soap veteran Michael E Knight has signed on to the cast of "General Hospital" in an undisclosed role, according to Celebdirtylaundry. Soap fans may remember him as Tad from "All My Children" and Hillary's doctor on "The Young and the Restless." There is a lot of drama unfolding in Port Charles right now and several front burner storylines. Knight may play a role in Shikoh being taken down, or he could help restore Franco's memories.

The actor might portray a doctor who will help Carly deal with the issues surrounding her unborn child, or he might have something to do with Cassandra Pierce or possibly the return of Nikolas.

Michael E Knight is headed to Port Charles

Soaps in Depth reveals that Michael E Knight and James Patrick Stuart were co-stars in Pine Valley, on "All My Children" where Stuart portrayed Will Cortlandt. Coincidentally, the two men are good friends off-screen and hoping they will share scenes on "General Hospital." Knight's new role is being kept under wraps but there are several storylines at this time where he could be a part of in Port Charles.

He could be someone's long lost relative or a new physician.

Valentin is about to be exposed for duping Nina into thinking Sasha is her daughter. He and his wife are also on high alert because of Cassandra Pierce. Michael E Knight could be one of Cassandra's henchmen or work for Mr. Cassadine. He could portray a specialist who helps Carly through her pregnancy or portray the new OBGYN who takes over should Kim really leave "General Hospital"

'General Hospital' keeping Knight's role secret for now

Spoilers say that Knight's new role has not yet been revealed but that will come in time.

It won't stop viewers from speculating about the character he will portray or if he will have scenes with James Patrick Stuart. Vernee Watson who plays Stella Henry portrayed Will Smith's mother on "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air" and Janet Huber was her sister Vi, AKA Will's aunt Vivian. Huber is currently on "General Hospital" in the role of Mike Corbin's new wife Yvonne but she and her former Fresh Prince do not interact.

Keeping this in mind, Valentin might never cross paths with the new character in Port Charles.

Be on the lookout for spoiler alerts to update information regarding Michael E Knight and his new role, when information becomes available. Continue watching the Port Charles action by tuning in each weekday afternoon.

"General Hospital" airs Monday through Friday on ABC at 2:00 PM EST. There are many ways that Knight can be integrated into the ABC daytime drama and it will be exciting to find out how this veteran actor will fit in.