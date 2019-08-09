Spoiler alerts for "The Young and the Restless" say that the Kola nuptials will take place, but problems will come during the reception. Theo is angry that Kyle refuses to party with him and hates that his buddy is being domesticated. Mr. Vanderway continuously brings up their wild days in New York and hints at a secret that Kyle does not want to be revealed. He will make one last effort to bust-up his former BFF and Lola, by bringing a girl named Zoe to Genoa City.

Whatever happened in the past in the Big Apple is about to be made known and Summer will be one of the first to find out. It's possible this truth may cause Ms. Rosales to walk away from her new husband for good.

Kyle gets cold feet

Celeb Dirty Laundry says that Kyle will get cold feet and be late to his wedding. He will be processing whether or not he is worthy of Lola's love, but eventually, the nuptials will take place.

The "Y&R" spoiler indicates that Summer will learn the truth about Kyle and Zoe, most likely from Theo. It's not known how she responds to what she finds out about her ex-husband's past but her reaction will be the least of Kyle's worries. Mr. Vanderway will bring Zoe to Genoa City and this is when everything gets messy.

Soap Dirt says that Zoe's presence is going to wreck the wedding but give no details on how this will happen.

What viewers know at this point is that when the young lady was 17, she almost died and Kyle paid off her father. Its possible drugs were involved and Zoe may have overdosed but whatever took place "Y&R" viewers will know after the wedding. Kyle obviously is ashamed of his past, considering he cannot even bring himself to tell his soon-to-be wife about it.

Theo may betray Kyle and Summer

Earlier "Y&R" spoilers from Celeb Dirty Laundry and Soap Dirt teased that Theo and Phyllis could hook up, which would really cause problems for Summer.

If Lola walks away from her husband because of Zoe, Summer might turn to him when Mr. Vanderway betrays her as well. spoilers suggest that this scenario could set up a Skyle reunion but it will not be any time soon. What is known, is that Theo is a playboy who cannot stand that Kyle is trying to turn his life around. He is willing to go to any lengths to wreck the happiness that Lola is responsible for.

Those who watch "The Young and the Restless" are divided on which woman they believe is best for Kyle. Kola fans will be disappointed if the couple makes it to the altar only to have their happiness ruined during the reception. Those who are rooting for Skyle might have renewed hope if Zoe does break up the happy couple. Be on the lookout for updated spoiler alerts as new information becomes available.

Continue watching the drama in Genoa City by tuning in weekday afternoons on CBS at 12:30 PM EST.