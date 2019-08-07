As one of the longest-running daytime shows ever, “General Hospital” has the draw to book many stars if they want to. The show is surely getting interested with each passing episode. But it looks like their most recently announced guest star is going to be the one that will revive young people’s interest in the series. Manila Luzon, best known for being the runner-up in the third season of the drag reality show, “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” is heading to the popular daytime soap.

Show Welcomes Manila Luzon

The announcement that Manila Luzon will be on the show was made through the show’s official Instagram account, Celeb Dirty Laundry said. The post showed Luzon in the show’s fictional local bar called The Floating Rib.

As to what role Luzon will play in “General Hospital,” it seems that she might be a regular performer in the bar. But knowing how the show likes to throw curveballs to its audience, Luzon’s role may be a surprise for all of us.

Luzon, whose real name is Karl Philip Michael Westerberg, has been on a career peak lately. After her shocking elimination from the fourth season of “Drag Race: All Stars,” she has become an Instagram darling, reaching more than 1 million followers. She has also released music videos and records since then.

More ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Alums to Guest on “GH”?

With Luzon’s casting, “General Hospital” fans are left asking if this means that more “Drag Race” candidates will be also booking guest slots on their way to Port Charles.

After all, there is no shortage of successful “Drag Race” alums, according to Screen Rant.

If there is one “Drag Race” success story out there, it would be Bianca Del Rio. She has gone on several stand-up comedy tours while also starring in two movies.

Or it could be the multi-talented Courtney Act, who has become a household name in both the United Kingdom and her home country of Australia. Act memorably became the winner of the 21st series of the UK version of the reality series “Big Brother.”

Another option would be Shangela.

Not a stranger to acting, Shangela played a drag queen in the 2018 film version directed by Bradley Cooper, where she acted alongside Lady Gaga.

What role do you think will Manila Luzon play in the show? What will Luzon’s casting mean for “General Hospital” and its openness to cast more queer people? Which “RuPaul’s Drag Race” alum do you want to have a guest spot on the show? Let us talk Manila Luzon, “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and “GH” below in the comments.

There is still lot to come on the show. We will keep you updated once we receive more information regarding “General Hospital.”