During their earnings call, Disney CEO Bob Iger announced that several Fox film franchises will be rebooted on their upcoming Disney Plus streaming service. In 2017, it was revealed that the movie and TV divisions of 21st Century Fox could be up for sale and several serious companies showed interest in acquiring the studio and its properties. Disney managed to beat out Comcast and paid a hefty $71 billion for the studio and its properties.

After more than a year, Disney now has control of the properties that it paid a hefty price for. Marvel Studios now has control of the X-Men and Fantastic Four for the first time. However, it's not expected for them to be used in Phase 4. Hit franchises like 'Avatar' and 'Kingsman' already have installments coming based on decisions made by Fox before a deal was reached. Currently, there are other known properties that are in flux. Now fans are excited to hear that four are getting a reboot on the streaming service.

Fox film reboots bolster family-friendly Disney label

Iger announced that 'Home Alone,' 'Cheaper by the Dozen,' 'Night at the Museum' and 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid,' will be among the first to be rebooted. Iger did not make any comments on when the projects will arrive on the platform. The 'Home Alone' franchise starring Macaulay Culkin became a hit in 1990, earning over $700 million worldwide. 'Night at the Museum' franchise starring Ben Stiller has become the most successful of the three, as they earned more than $1.3 billion globally between 2006 and 2014.

Fox attempted a reboot of 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid,' but ended up only making $40 million.

All three of these franchises brought different degrees of success for 20th Century Fox. Disney appears interested in rebooting these films because they clearly fit under the family-friendly Disney brand. This reboot has become something that Disney is doing a lot recently. The difference is that these will go straight to streaming. With these titles, it's clear Disney is open to passing up possible box office revenue if it means more subscribers and views for Disney+.

Disney+ will have a massive library upon launch

Disney+ is said to have more than 7,500 episodes of TV and 400 Movies, upon release. Iger also said that they are working at ensuring the same standards and same creative discipline are in place. Iger says that Disney is taking Fox in a new direction with an all-new slate of titles for theatrical release. Iger said that it would take a year or two before Disney+ will have a serious impact, but that they're able to turn around the fortune of Fox's live-action.

We will have to wait and see how potential subscribers react to Disney+ and whether Netflix can hold back the new competition from Disney+.