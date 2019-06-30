“The Young and the Restless” spoiler alerts are revealing that life is about to become complicated for Jack Abbott. He is conflicted in his love for Adam, who he views as a son and his loyalty to Nick, who he equally cares for. There is also his indifference to their father Victor with whom there is currently a truce in the Newman Abbott war. This time around Jack is battling his own emotions and even grills his brother Billy to gain information.

The drama is intensifying in Genoa City as the two core families deal with major issues. The difference is John Abbott’s son will s no longer fighting with Victor, but trying to deal with his own life and choices.

'Y&R' calls a truce between Victor and Jack

”The Young and the Restless” has allowed for a temporary truce in the battle between the Abbott’s and Newman’. Jack and Victor even had a drink together to celebrate their mutual fondness for Neil after his death.

Now the two heads of the core families are battling their own separate demons. For the first time in quite a while, the men are not fighting each other, but Jack still wants to know what’s going on in the world of “the mustache.”

“Y&R” spoilers from Celeb Dirty Laundry says this week Jack will grill Billy about Victor’s health. The Jabot CEO is noticing that his nemesis has not been in sparing mood for a while. He wants to know what’s going on and assumes Victoria has filled his brother in on details.

Jack is like a dog with a bone where Victor is concerned and between Nikki and his younger sibling he will expect one of them to crack. Jack is also caught in the middle of the feud between Nick and Adam. He despises the fact that Adam wants custody of Christian but admired Victor’s prodigal son.

’Y&R’has the Newman’s in defensive mode

”Y&R” spoilers from Soap Dirt state that Victor’s condition will worsen and this may be when the bone marrow transplant comes into play.

If Adam is the only match it may take his good friend Jack to convince him to save his father’s life. Meanwhile, Victoria wants control of Newman Enterprises, and Nick is fighting for custody of Christian. Nikki wants to keep her husbands' condition hidden, and the entire family is in defensive mode with Abby on the periphery and Adam outside looking in.

“The Young and the Restless” head writer Josh Griffith promised more storyline driven, family oriented episodes and he is delivering just that.

The Newman’s and Abbott’s are dealing with issues right now within their own ranks and are not pitted against each other for the first time in a long while. Stay tuned weekday afternoons on CBS at 12:30 PM EST to find out what happens next. This could be the start of something new or the calm before the next Newman/Abbott storm,