The Young and the Restless” is finally putting the J.T. Helstrom case to rest, but a new murder mystery is on the way. The Genoa City mayor will settle with the Newman’s much to Christine’s dismay, while her husband is investigating a new homicide case. Chelsea’s husband fell dead in front of her last week, and Paul will rule that Calvin’s death was the result of foul play. His wife will be number one on the suspect list but viewers know Mr. Boudreau visited Adam shortly before he died and later sided with him by telling his wife to give Conner to his biological dad. Chelsea May have been so distraught at her two husbands having a meeting, that she resorted to taking a life?

'Y&R' has a new murder mystery

"The Young and the Restless" has a brand new murder mystery coming on the heels of the mayor settling with the Newman’s regarding J.T. Celeb Dirty Laundry says Christine will be furious but Paul will put things in perspective for her. The GCPD Commissioner will point out to his wife that she was overly aggressive in Her attempt to take Victor down. He will put the situation to bed and focus on a new case that has fallen into his lap.

Paul will decide that Calvin Boudreau‘s death was a homicide and his spouse will be the number one suspect.

"Y&R" spoilers say that Adam will be the main one pointing the finger at Chelsea. Shortly before his death, Calvin paid a visit to the prodigal Newman. When he later told his wife about the encounter, an argument ensued. Chelsea was outraged that her husband sided with Adam and said Conner belongs with his biological dad. She was livid when Calvin did they should have a child of their own. Spoilers say Adam will now try to gain custody of his son, by blaming the boy’s mother for his step father’s death.

'Y&R' increases Adam’s reign of terror

"The Young and the Restless" has been increasing Adam’s reign of terror in Genoa City and there seems to be no end in sight. The black sheep of the Newman family has taken Dark Horse away from Nick, caused friction between Victoria and her oldest sibling and planted seeds of doubt in Rey regarding Sharon. He has Kevin and Chloe on a leash and this week will make a dark deal with Michael. He is suing his brother for custody of Christian and will now use Calvin’s death to gain access to Conner.

Spoilers say he will be angry that Chelsea turns to Nick after her husband dies.

"Y&R" is giving Paul and Christine a different Newman to focus on besides Victor and Nikki. It’s possible that Adam may be the culprit and not his wife. No one knows what went on between Chelsea’s two husbands behind closed doors. Victor’s namesake may have offered Calvin a drink and put something in it. Spoilers tease that Kevin will do something unthinkable, so it’s possible he murdered Chelsea’s souse on Adam’s behalf.

Stay tuned weekday afternoons at 12:30 PM on CBS to find out what happens next.