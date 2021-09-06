After being off the air for more than a year, all eyes are now on "Better Call Saul" Season 6. Fans' interest in the show grows more intense when news about Bob Odenkirk's heart attack emerges.

So, how will this affect the series that viewers have been waiting to see for so long? By the looks of it, viewers do not have to worry at all.

A 2022 Premiere

"Better Call Saul" Season 6 is set to be out in 2022, giving Odenkirk more time to recuperate before he returns to the production.

However, fans cannot help but ask if his health scare will affect the show's filming, resulting in a delayed release.

Thankfully, one of the show's producers answers these fans' questions, assuring the new season continues its production as the 58-year-old actor is recovering.

In an interview with Den of Geek, veteran producer Thomas Schnauz revealed the cameras are still rolling, albeit without Odenkirk.

"Everything with production is moving forward, steady but slow," he said. "We're filming scenes that don't involve Bob right now."

In fact, Schnauz revealed he finished editing his Episode 607 director's cut and is now working on some notes on his Episode 611 script. For now, he is waiting for the production dates so that he can prepare and direct the said episode.

What does Will happen in the Series?

As "Better Call Saul" Season 6 will serve as the series' season finale, fans can expect a huge plot twist involving Kim and Nacho.

Everybody knows Kim is not part of the original series "Breaking Bad," so the upcoming season may reveal the reason for her absence. There is always a threat coming for Rhea Seehorn's character, and it may come this time.

Elsewhere, Nacho also has a slim chance of survival in the series after waking up the devil in Lalo. According to Screenrant, the final season will mostly focus on the feud between Gus and Lalo, and Nacho will be in the center of this battle.

Lalo now knows that Nacho is the one who betrays him, so the former will surely take his revenge. There is no way Gus will save him, so the only hope he has is Mike.

Anyhow, with the big battle to have control of Albuquerque's meth trade, it is hard to see if either of these two sides will intend to keep Nacho alive.

As Schnauz seems to hint at the death of Lalo, it looks like the death of the villain will do not have a major impact compared to the demise of a much-loved protagonist.

Does this mean fans have to say goodbye to either Kim or Nacho or both?

Though the answer to this question remains a mystery, there will surely be a major death in the finale series.

Fans have to wait and see the incredible bloodshed in "Better Call Saul" Season 6 will feature when it finally releases in 2022.