"Game of Thrones" has left us with many unanswered questions regarding the White Walkers, the Three-eyed Raven, the Children of the Forest, mythical heroes and other higher mysteries of George R. R. Martin's "A Song of Ice and Fire" universe. Don't worry, though, because that's apparently what the upcoming Jane Goldman prequel that Martin is co-producing will be all about. Although the prequel doesn't have a title yet, at least not an official one anyways, they are already shooting the pilot.

And now, speaking to Entertainment Weekly, George R. R. Martin, revealed quite a few interesting details about this show. But before delving into all that, let's look back at the prequel's official description that HBO provided in June last year.

What 'Game of Thrones' prequel will be about

According to HBO's official description, the prequel will be set more than 5000 years before the events of the main series, and it will follow the world's descent from mankind's golden era known as the Age of Heroes into its darkest hour a.k.a.

the Long Night, when the White Walkers first invaded. The show will explore "the horrifying secrets of Westeros' history" as well as the mysteries of the East and the Starks of legend. The most interesting part of the official description, however, is the one regarding the White Walkers and their true origin.

Now, this part is kind of confusing since we clearly saw the creation of the White Walkers back in "Game of Thrones" season 6, episode 5 "The Door." The Children of the Forest tied a man to a tree and shoved a piece of dragonglass into his chest, thus turning him into the Night King, who we assumed was the first White Walker.

But then in season 7 episode 4 "Spoils of War" when Jon Snow was showing Dany the paintings in the dragonglass cave, we saw among other things, the depiction of the White Walkers. There were four White Walker figures, one of which was wearing a crown, meaning that he was their leader. But the thing is, this White Walker leader looked nothing like the Night King in the show.

This leads me to believe that the Night King we all knew and loved wasn't the first White Walker, nor was he the first Night King, and that we'll get the real story of the White Walkers in this upcoming prequel.

Now that that's out of the way, let's turn to talk about all the new information about this prequel that George R. R. Martin has recently revealed.

George R. R. Martin on upcoming 'Game of Thrones' prequel

Speaking to EW's James Hibberd, Martin revealed a couple of information about the "Game of Thrones" prequel show. He also suggested the title for this upcoming series.

It goes without saying that this show will feature everyone's favorite house, the Starks of Winterfell, but you'll be glad to know that we'll also get direwolves and mammoths. As for the White Walkers , here's what Martin had to say: "Obviously the White Walkers are here - or as they're called in my books, the Others - and that will be an aspect of it."

There won't be Seven Kingdoms; there will be a hundred petty kingdoms.

. There won't be any Lannisters, at least not at first. The Casterlys will occupy the Casterly Rock.

It will be an ensemble show with no leads, just like " Game of Thrones ."

." The show probably won't be called "The Long Night" as Martin originally suggested, because that's the name they used for the third episode of the final season. It could be called "The Longest Night," however, a title which the author will be "okay with." He doesn't say anything about the supposedly leaked title "Bloodmoon," which leads me to believe that's just the production codename.

The prequel pilot is currently shooting in Northern Ireland.

If approved by HBO, the show could air in 2020.