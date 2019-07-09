It's a safe bet that Erin Krakow and Kevin McGarry of “When Calls the Heart” are stashed away in a summer hideaway, enjoying friends, family, and fun away from chilly Vancouver. Erin Krakow revealed having Hawaii vacation plans on her agenda in a June Hallmark Channel interview, but the actress and her “When Calls the Heart” co-star, Kevin McGarry, have good reason to keep frosty thoughts.

Entertainment Tonight and the Deseret News gave faithful “Hearties” an early Christmas gift with news that both Krakow and McGarry will each have their own new Hallmark Channel Christmas movie coming out for the 2019 Yuletide season.

Naturally, the July 8 announcement was perfectly timed to coincide with the “Christmas in July” movie events on both Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries. The Hallmark Channel run begins July 14, just as the counterpart on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries concludes.

Erin Krakow and Kevin McGarry both have rosters with Hallmark Channel holiday favorites, and the latest projects are sure to find themselves in regular rotation among the highest-rated for the network.

Things in common

In addition to her “When Calls the Heart” Christmas favorites, Erin Krakow has starred in “A Cookie-Cutter Christmas” and the “Father Christmas” trilogy of stories based on the Robin Jones Gunn novels. Fans grew to love the character of Miranda Chester, portrayed by Krakow, and her romance with Ian McAndrick, portrayed by an early “When Calls the Heart” castmate, Niall Matter. The combination of their love story and Miranda’s rightful place in her family came with last year's “Marrying Father Christmas.” It's good timing to see Erin Krakow and in another contemporary romance.

“Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen” is also based on a novel by Melissa de la Cruz. Erin Krakow stars as a spirited party planner, Ella, who with her business partner and sister, Marianne, aims to win over a somewhat Scrooge-like character who is CEO of a toy company, portrayed by Luke MacFarlane. Sisterhood bonds are also strong between “When Calls the Heart’s” Elizabeth Thornton and her sister, Julie Thatcher, so this new guy may not stand a chance.

Viewers may remember last year’s “Winter Castle,” in which Kevin McGarry starred as Craig, opposite Emilie Ullerup as Jenny. Craig is a single father, and he and Jenny have an instant attraction to each other when they are at Jenny’s sister’s wedding. The problem is that Craig has another girl as his “plus one,” and he and Jenny have to honestly confront their feelings to move forward. Like his character of Nathan Grant on “When Calls the Heart,” Kevin McGarry plays the nurturing parent figure very authentically.

McGarry’s 2019 Christmas offering will be “Christmas Scavenger Hunt.” The actor also starred in “A Song for Christmas” in 2017.

Adding a little steam

Fans seeking some romantic steam to match the summer temperatures will be enthralled by the Lifetime movie, “Heaven,” based on the VC Andrews novel. Chris McNally, who portrays saloon owner, Lucas Bouchard on “When Calls the Heart” stars in a complex role of twisted love and protection for a young and desperate girl. It is a departure from Hope Valley, but definitely showcases the depth and range of the actor.

“Heaven” premieres July 27 on Lifetime.

Before the premiere of “When Calls the Heart” Season 7, there will surely be another cherished Christmas story for the season. Hearties have “When Hope Calls” premiering as the first spinoff and video-on-demand series in August. The fifth annual Hearties convention, HFR5, is slated for October. With so much to look forward to until the Christmas season, and “When Calls the Heart” to follow, sugarplums and sweet dreams will already be dancing in many viewers’ heads.